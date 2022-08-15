William Ruto defeats government-backed opposition leader to win Kenyan presidency









Deputy President William Ruto has been elected the country’s fifth president, according to the electoral commission. Ruto succeeds outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who did not endorse his candidacy. Kenyatta is in the twilight of his presidency and will leave office later in August. Earlier on Monday, his rival Raila Odinga’s coalition rejected the results yet to be announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC). The national counting center descended into chaos shortly after Odinga’s coalition rejected the results, with fighting breaking out and chairs being thrown into the building. The country’s electoral commission was divided over the country’s election results after four officials rejected the results of commission chairman Wafula Chebukatis, officials said at a separate press conference. IEBC Deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera was among those who contested the results. During the campaign, Ruto described himself as a rebel, citing his humble beginnings as a chicken seller, who fought his way to the top of Kenyan politics. Analysts had predicted a victory for his rival Raila Odinga, given his performance in opinion polls and the government support he enjoyed. But Ruto’s populist, man-of-the-people approach, rejecting political dynasties and playing on anti-elite sentiments in the country, endeared him to voters. Political analyst Herman Manyora told CNN before the election that Ruto has excited the youth almost to a euphoric sense. Ruto, a former teacher who holds a doctorate in plant ecology from the University of Nairobi, has vowed to prioritize Kenya’s economy and elevate ordinary citizens as president. He will be under pressure to address Kenya’s pressing economic problems, including mounting debt, high food and fuel prices and massive youth unemployment. Ruto has a long and checkered history in Kenyan politics and was also tried alongside President Kenyatta in 2013 at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands for alleged crimes against humanity following deadly election violence in 2007. However, the charges were dropped on late.

