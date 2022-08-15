International
The new film documents the celebrations of academic immigrants
Acadians are celebrating their national holiday today and not just in the Maritimes.
A film crew from the Moncton area is in France documenting celebrations in that country by descendants of refugees who were driven out of Acadia in the mid-1700s.
“They’ve kept their Acadian culture,” director Phil Comeau said. “They still have Acadian flags flying.”
Actress and singer Isabelle Theriault-Cyr, who is originally from Moncton, is starring in the film, which Comeau said will be called Roots and diaspora.
They have been traveling around France in recent weeks meeting people of Acadian descent who share her names.
She is discovering that many of them are her cousins, he said.
Acadian Communities in France
During the expulsion, many Acadians were deported to prison in England, he said, and about 5,000 were sent to France.
Much of the filming took place in the Poitou region, now officially known as Nouvelle Aquitane, between La Rochelle on the Atlantic Coast and the inland towns of Poitiers and Chtellerault.
There are many Acadian associations in the area, Comeau said.
One stop was in Nantes, he said, where about 2,000 Acadians lived for a period after the expulsion. However, within a few decades, most of them crossed the Atlantic again to Louisiana, where they established the Cajun community.
On Friday, the film crew was on a small island called Belle Isle en Mer, about 15 kilometers off the coast in Brittany, which Comeau described as a beautiful place, surrounded by cliffs and bays.
Half the population there is Akkadian, he said.
There were fun, light moments during filming, Comeau said, and more serious ones.
One of the last filming locations was a cemetery in Normandy, where an uncle of Theriault-Cyr died during World War II.
But even in Juno Beach, the atmosphere on Aug. 15 is one of celebration, Comeau said.
“They are doing a great thing noise with around 2,000 people usually on the streets of Normandy as a thank you”.
Academics in France celebrate much the same way academics in the Maritimes do, he said, with flags flying, wearing red, white, blue and yellow and banging pots and pans.
They also eat many of the same foods, he said, a lot of seafood and their own version of fricot, called poule au Krassens, which uses thyme instead of savory.
“We’ve been separated for 250 years. It just shows that Acadian culture is pretty strong and people are proud of what their ancestors were able to accomplish through tragedies and whatever. I think it’s great that people are proud.”
Academic films
Filming ends Monday with Theriault-Cyr performing a song she composed for the entire trip to a crowd of 1,000.
Meanwhile, Comeau is submitting the paperwork to the Guinness record holders.
One of his earlier films, Belle Isle in Acadiaabout Acadians from Brittany who attended the World Acadian Congress in PEI and New Brunswick three years ago has now amassed 412 awards in 78 countries, he said.
Another movie of his Women captain is being translated into English.
It is about a young woman from a fishing family in Lameque with a dream of becoming a sea captain.
The 52-minute documentary captures Marilyn Gauvin as she sails her father’s fishing boat and travels to meet female fishing captains from Caraquet, Anse-Bleue, Miscou and Lunenberg, NS
Comeau said it was a nice experience to be on board with the female captains, who seemed to want the best for their team. He noted that one of them shared profits with its crew, as opposed to paying wages or salaries.
But what really blew him away was seeing how well they did their job in the water.
For her part, Gauvin discovers that the lucrative but dangerous business of fishing is much more accessible to women than it used to be.
Comeau waitsWomen The captains will be shown this fall at the Fredericton and Moncton film festivals.
