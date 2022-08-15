Yemen: UN envoy underlines need to end conflict, not just manage it

While continuing to rely on international support for the implementation, extension and extension of the current ceasefire, Hans Grundberg underlined the need to end the conflict, not just manage it.

Build lasting peace

The UN envoy praised the parties for extending the ceasefire until October 2, continuing the longest pause in fighting since the war began more than seven years ago.

In addition to humanitarian and economic measures, the agreement provides for two months of negotiations to improve life in Yemen and find further steps to end the conflict.

We should all remember this failure to reach an agreement to extend the ceasefire would lead to renewed cycles of escalation and violencewith predictable and devastating consequences for the population of Yemen, he said, calling on the parties to build a lasting peace.

The first UN-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 2 and has been extended every two months since.

The truce stands, militarily

Regarding the implementation of the current ceasefire, Mr. Grundberg noted that after four and a half months, it remains largely military.

Neither major military operations nor confirmed airstrikes inside the country have occurred, nor have there been any cross-border attacks coming from Yemen.

And while there is a significant drop in civilian casualties, he noted a disturbing development that child victims were on the rise and now account for about 40 percent of reported civilian casualties.

He detailed a particularly horrific incident on July 23, when mortar fire in Taiz’s Zaid al-Mushki residential neighborhood killed one child and injured 10 others, condemning all such acts of violence.

Incident management

Noting that the ceasefire lacks an independent monitoring mechanism, he encouraged the parties to use its channels, such as the Military Coordination Committee (MCC), to manage these incidents.

He updated that the MCC is expected to meet in Amman at the end of the month and that the parties will also establish a joint coordination room to support the MCC through operational de-escalation.





UNICEF/Areej Alghabri A 12-year-old Yemeni girl and her younger brother, whom she tutors in math.

Tangible elements

The special envoy outlined the main components of the ceasefire, including the opening of Sanaa International Airport to commercial flights and the flow of fuel imports to the port of Hudaydah.

He reiterated the key role played by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) in facilitating fuel imports, while warning that a lack of funding could result in its closure.

Mr. Grundberg said the parties continue to stress the need for it to build on the existing ceasefire include more economic and security priorities and sustainable solutions to political issues.

Extended Agreement

The top UN official proposed that an extended ceasefire should include a transparent disbursement mechanism to regularly pay civil servants’ salaries and civilian pensions, the opening of roads to Taiz and other governments, the regular flow of fuel to Hadiyah ports and a durable ceasefire to prepare for the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices.

He recalled that the latest extension allows the parties to work towards an expanded ceasefire agreement, for which he is intensifying his efforts to support them in resolving outstanding issues.

Given the complexity of the issues at hand and the time constraints we face, I call on the parties to demonstrate flexibility and respond positively if I ask them to meet to reach an agreement, concluded the Special Representative.





UN photo/Eskinder Debebe Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (photo).

Important actions are needed

Ghada Mudawi, a senior official at the UN humanitarian office OCHAupdated the Council on actions needed to strengthen Yemen’s economy, support UNVIM and strengthen funding.

As for the economy, she pointed out that a worsening exchange rate is stopping people from buying food, almost all of which has to be imported.

Commercial imports are an essential lifelineshe recalled while emphasizing that in July they fell for the fourth month in a row.

Turning to UNVIM, she informed the ambassadors that while the UN team needed $3.5 million to support Yemen’s private sector imports until December, the mechanism would expire if funding was not secured.

Making her final point, on the humanitarian operational environment, she asserted that aid work remains more difficult and dangerous than it needs to be, noting the equivalent of about six incidents every day, mostly due to movement.

She pointed to the detained and missing UN staff members, stressing that all aid workers must be released immediately.

