International
Yemen: UN envoy underlines need to end conflict, not just manage it |
While continuing to rely on international support for the implementation, extension and extension of the current ceasefire, Hans Grundberg underlined the need to end the conflict, not just manage it.
Build lasting peace
The UN envoy praised the parties for extending the ceasefire until October 2, continuing the longest pause in fighting since the war began more than seven years ago.
ONE Send to #They are informed #KBKB today on the current expanded status #truce in Yemen, as well as the proposed elements of an extension, describing the tangible impact of the implementation of the ceasefire on Yemeni men and women. Read his full statement: https://t.co/1KndHvmpaI
— @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) August 15, 2022
In addition to humanitarian and economic measures, the agreement provides for two months of negotiations to improve life in Yemen and find further steps to end the conflict.
We should all remember this failure to reach an agreement to extend the ceasefire would lead to renewed cycles of escalation and violencewith predictable and devastating consequences for the population of Yemen, he said, calling on the parties to build a lasting peace.
The first UN-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 2 and has been extended every two months since.
The truce stands, militarily
Regarding the implementation of the current ceasefire, Mr. Grundberg noted that after four and a half months, it remains largely military.
Neither major military operations nor confirmed airstrikes inside the country have occurred, nor have there been any cross-border attacks coming from Yemen.
And while there is a significant drop in civilian casualties, he noted a disturbing development that child victims were on the rise and now account for about 40 percent of reported civilian casualties.
He detailed a particularly horrific incident on July 23, when mortar fire in Taiz’s Zaid al-Mushki residential neighborhood killed one child and injured 10 others, condemning all such acts of violence.
Incident management
Noting that the ceasefire lacks an independent monitoring mechanism, he encouraged the parties to use its channels, such as the Military Coordination Committee (MCC), to manage these incidents.
He updated that the MCC is expected to meet in Amman at the end of the month and that the parties will also establish a joint coordination room to support the MCC through operational de-escalation.
UNICEF/Areej Alghabri
Tangible elements
The special envoy outlined the main components of the ceasefire, including the opening of Sanaa International Airport to commercial flights and the flow of fuel imports to the port of Hudaydah.
He reiterated the key role played by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) in facilitating fuel imports, while warning that a lack of funding could result in its closure.
Mr. Grundberg said the parties continue to stress the need for it to build on the existing ceasefire include more economic and security priorities and sustainable solutions to political issues.
Extended Agreement
The top UN official proposed that an extended ceasefire should include a transparent disbursement mechanism to regularly pay civil servants’ salaries and civilian pensions, the opening of roads to Taiz and other governments, the regular flow of fuel to Hadiyah ports and a durable ceasefire to prepare for the resumption of a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices.
He recalled that the latest extension allows the parties to work towards an expanded ceasefire agreement, for which he is intensifying his efforts to support them in resolving outstanding issues.
Given the complexity of the issues at hand and the time constraints we face, I call on the parties to demonstrate flexibility and respond positively if I ask them to meet to reach an agreement, concluded the Special Representative.
UN photo/Eskinder Debebe
Important actions are needed
Ghada Mudawi, a senior official at the UN humanitarian office OCHAupdated the Council on actions needed to strengthen Yemen’s economy, support UNVIM and strengthen funding.
As for the economy, she pointed out that a worsening exchange rate is stopping people from buying food, almost all of which has to be imported.
Commercial imports are an essential lifelineshe recalled while emphasizing that in July they fell for the fourth month in a row.
Turning to UNVIM, she informed the ambassadors that while the UN team needed $3.5 million to support Yemen’s private sector imports until December, the mechanism would expire if funding was not secured.
Making her final point, on the humanitarian operational environment, she asserted that aid work remains more difficult and dangerous than it needs to be, noting the equivalent of about six incidents every day, mostly due to movement.
She pointed to the detained and missing UN staff members, stressing that all aid workers must be released immediately.
Click here to view the meeting in its entirety.
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/08/1124682
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- King, Brook Partnership Guides WI to Win Kiwis in Third T20I August 15, 2022
- Mens Lacrosse Elevates Jason Archbell to Assistant Coach August 15, 2022
- The Kardashian-Jenners Show Three Ways to Modernize Bodycon Dresses August 15, 2022
- The wait for 5G is over: Prime Minister Narendra Modi August 15, 2022
- Jokowi delivers two state addresses tomorrow, people can watch August 15, 2022