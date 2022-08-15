UK approves Covid booster vaccine targeting two variants





Britain on Monday became the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine that targets two variants, the original virus and Omicron, the variant that became dominant over the winter. Half of each dose of vaccine produced by Moderna will target the original variant and the other half will target Omicron. In clinical trials, the vaccine, an updated version of Moderna’s original Covid vaccine, generated a good immune response against these two variantsas well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in adults, the researchers found. Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said she was pleased the new booster vaccine met the regulators’ standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. The decision was approved by Britain’s independent expert scientific advisory body, the Human Medicines Commission.

The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK continue to provide significant protection against the disease and save lives, said Dr. Rain. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our armor to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

In the United States, Moderna said in late July that the government had provided 66 million ALL doses of a vaccine in development targeting the virus circulated in 2020 and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The Biden administration expects to begin a Covid-19 booster campaign next month with updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna targeting new variants, according to people familiar with the discussions. Officials decided to delay expanded eligibility for second boosters of existing vaccines this summer because new formulations were close to being ready. Currently, only Americans over age 50 and those over age 12 with certain immune deficiencies are eligible for second booster doses. Moderna said in a statement that it was working with British health officials to distribute the new vaccine, but it was unclear when they would be available to the public. A British government official said the health service would provide more details in due course about how and when eligible people could use the booster shot. Moderna said it had completed regulatory filings for the vaccine in Australia, Canada and the European Union and expected further authorization decisions in the coming weeks. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement on Monday that UK authorization highlighted the commitment and leadership of UK public health authorities to help end the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the vaccine had an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we head into the winter months. The emergence of highly contagious subvariants of Omicron this spring appeared to reduce the protection afforded by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against Covid hospitalizations, with more vaccinated people hospitalized with Covid than had been during the winter Omicron wave . But booster shots have boosted people’s levels of protection, scientists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month. The CDC recommends that people get booster shots as soon as they are eligible.

Britain has high vaccination rates overall, with 76 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and 60 per cent having received a booster dose. By comparison, in the United States, 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but the booster program has stalled, with only 32 percent having received an additional dose. Globally, 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times’ Covid vaccine tracker.

Britain accelerated its reinforcement program in December to counter the highly contagious Omicron variant. Currently, everyone 16 years of age and older is eligible for a booster shot, except for some children ages 12 to 15. everyone age 50 and over will be eligible for a further dose in the autumn, as will those aged 5 and over who are in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women, the British government said last month. Family contacts of those who are immunized, frontline workers and caregivers will also be eligible. Side effects of the new vaccine were the same as those seen for the original Moderna booster dose and were generally mild, with no serious safety concerns, British regulators said. Moderna’s updated vaccine is only licensed as a booster shot, so people who missed the first two shots should get them first, a British government spokesman said.

