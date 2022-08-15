Oder River: the mystery of the massive fish die-off continues as no toxic substances are found | rivers





Mystery continues to surround the cause behind a catastrophic mass fish die-off in the Oder River, after Polish scientists said laboratory tests found high levels of salt but no other toxic substances in the central European waterway. German municipalities have banned bathing and fishing in the Oder after thousands of dead fish were found floating in the 520-mile (840 km) river, which runs from the Czech Republic to the Baltic Sea along the border between Germany and Poland. Conservationists fear the mass die-off could wreak havoc on the entire Oder ecosystem. We have to see how the bird population will develop and what will happen to raccoons and otters, Karina Drk, an administrator of Germany's Uckermark region, told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. It is a disaster that will stay with us for years. According to the interior ministry in Warsaw, 2,000 police officers, 300 firefighters and 200 soldiers have been deployed to help retrieve fish carcasses from the water over the past few days. On Monday morning, Polish and German environment ministers announced a plan to use floating oil barriers to stop the further spread of dead fish in the Szczecin Lagoon, where the Oder flows into Pomerania's Baltic Sea bay. Samples taken on Saturday suggested that the contaminated waters had not yet reached the western half of the lagoon. Both the German and Polish governments have said they believe the disappearance was caused by a spill of toxic chemicals from industrial production, and Poland has offered a reward of 1 million zoty or 210,000 (180,000) for anyone who can help find those who are responsible for this environmental disaster. . But the search for the exact cause has been inconclusive, and at times frustrated by poor communication between the Polish and German sides. Last week, officials in Germany reported that scientists had detected a high concentration of mercury in water samples, a claim dismissed by Polish officials over the weekend. The state veterinary institute has finished testing the fish for the presence of heavy metals, Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said. I tweet. He ruled out heavy metals as the cause of the fish's death. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday fired the CEO of Polish Waters, the state-owned company responsible for managing water in Poland, and the head of the environmental protection inspectorate in response to their handling of the Oder pollution. Polish fishermen had reported an unusually high number of dead fish near Wroclaw on July 26, but German officials said they were not informed of the problem downstream until the beginning of the second week of August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/15/oder-river-mystery-of-mass-die-off-of-fish-lingers-as-toxic-substances-ruled-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

