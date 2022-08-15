Live Updates: Russia’s War in Ukraine





Ukrainian officials have said Russia’s presence in the southern Kherson region and parts of Zaporizhzhia is weakening as supply lines are targeted daily by long-range Ukrainian systems, many supplied by Western allies. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of occupied Melitopol, said the destruction of a railway bridge southwest of the city at the weekend had further complicated Russian supply routes. Fedorov said on Ukrainian television that “the enemy uses Melitopol as a logistics center for the transportation, transfer of ammunition and heavy weapons. The enemy transports most of the ammunition by rail. On the night of August 13 – August 14, a railway bridge was blown up. The enemy still cannot restore it; the ruins are being dismantled.” Fedorov, who is not in Melitopol, also claimed: “We see the migration of military personnel from Kherson to Melitopol. Military personnel take their families out of Melitopol.” He said the Russians had increased security in Melitopol, which is in the Zaporizhzhia region, by controlling the local population. Mass filtering of local civilians continues in Melitopol, in people’s homes, on the streets, he said. Fedorov added that the Russian security service (FSB), Russian reserve guards and Chechen special forces were present in Melitopol. He said up to 6,000 people were waiting in line for evacuation. “People wait five to seven days, spend the night on the side of the roads. It’s faster to leave through Crimea, people also use this route,” he said. Meanwhile, Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson Civil-Military Administration, told Ukrainian television on Monday that continued attacks by Ukrainian forces on bridges across the Dnipro River had caused serious difficulties for Russian forces. “The (Russians’) inability to supply ammunition allows us to say that if they cannot resolve the issue of crossing the right bank of the Dnipro in the next two weeks, then they will have no other option but to withdraw from their positions. theirs.” A significant part of the Russian occupation force is on the right (north) bank of the Dnipro, in the city of Kherson and further upstream. Khlan claimed that the Russians had moved their command headquarters to the southern bank of the Dnipro. Operational Command South said Sunday that the main highway link — the Antonivsky Bridge — was hit again. Social media video showed a series of explosions at one end of the bridge, which connects southern Kherson with the regional capital. Khlan said Ukrainian civilians continue to leave Kherson, even as travel has become more difficult. He said that 40% of Ukrainians trying to pass through the only official transit point in Ukrainian-held territory (in Vasylivka) were residents of the Kherson region. “Every day, from 700 to 2,000 people leave the occupied territories,” he said.

