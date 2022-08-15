Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech at a UN Security Council conference on Yemen

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

August 15, 2022

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President, and let me thank Special Envoy Grundberg and Acting Director Mudawi. I want to express my gratitude to both of you for your unwavering commitment to bring peace and humanitarian relief to Yemen. And thankfully, we now have an opening for a lasting peace because of the recent extension of the ceasefire. We appreciate the central role played by regional partners in making this possible, including Saudi Arabia’s leadership and Oman’s efforts to foster dialogue between the parties.

Thanks to the leadership of the Presidential Leadership Council, Yemenis continue to benefit significantly from the ceasefire. Fifteen thousand Yemenis have flown out of Sanaa airport for the first time since 2016, and five times more fuel is entering Hodeidah per month compared to 2021. This extension of the ceasefire also offers an important opportunity to move to a more comprehensive agreement. stronger and more comprehensive, a comprehensive agreement that significantly expands the benefits for Yemenis and allows for a lasting solution to a conflict that has been going on for too long.

We therefore call on the parties to intensify and accelerate negotiations to finalize an expanded agreement based on the proposal shared by the UN special envoy. An expanded agreement would allow discussions to secure a comprehensive nationwide ceasefire and pave the way for the resumption of a Yemeni-Yemeni political process. And let’s be clear: such a political process must include meaningful input from women, civil society leaders, and members of other marginalized communities.

The first step to securing an expanded deal is Houthi action in Taiz, a long overdue humanitarian imperative. So we call on the Houthis to accept the proposal of the UN special envoys and open the roads to Taiz without delay. In addition, the parties must make progress on the payment of salaries to civil servants.

We also demand that the Houthis unconditionally and immediately release the current and former local US and UN staff in Yemen that they have detained in Sanaa. And I must repeat this: We demand their immediate and unconditional release. The detention of these individuals, as well as other humanitarian workers, is unacceptable, and it is past time for the Houthis to end this outrageous behavior. And we are closely following the recent instability in Shabwah and call on Yemenis to work to resolve their differences peacefully in order to focus on building the UN-brokered ceasefire.

Before I close, I want to talk about efforts to support humanitarian needs and recovery on the ground. For our part, we have provided over $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Yemen in 2022 and nearly $5 billion since 2014, making us the largest donor to these efforts. We call on the international community to join us and the rest of the world in addressing one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises. But Yemen needs more than just humanitarian aid, and we also call on donors, especially regional donors, to increase and accelerate economic support that will help strengthen the Government of the Republic of Yemen’s efforts to stabilize the economy and strengthen basic services.

Other urgent needs include funding for the UN emergency project to prevent the Safer oil tanker spill. Such a spill would cause an economic, humanitarian and environmental disaster in the Red Sea and cost tens of billions in cleanup costs and lost revenue. So again, we call on donors, including the private sector, to step up now.

Finally, the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen also faces a funding gap of $3.5 million this year and will experience a failure in operations next month if donors do not step up now. The mechanisms’ efforts are essential to continue the flow of commercial goods into Yemen, preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and maintaining the ceasefire.

Colleagues, this is a critical moment for Yemen. The United States and the international community are ready to support the peace and recovery process in Yemen, but first, the Yemeni parties must choose peace themselves. The fact that the ceasefire in Yemen continues to hold is cause for hope. It has significantly reduced violence, saved lives and improved freedom of movement; has created momentum towards peace. Now, we must take the next steps forward.

Thank you, Mr. President.

###