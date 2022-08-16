After deadly church fire, Egyptian neighborhood demands answers

Placeholder on load item actions

GIZA, Egypt The back streets of a working-class neighborhood in Greater Cairo turned into makeshift funeral parlors Monday as a community grappled with the devastating aftermath of a church fire that killed 41 people, including many children. In one family, the husband lost his wife and three children. In another, parents expecting their third child later this year lost both their sons.

The fire early Sunday ripped through a small Coptic church that also hosted a day care in the crowded Imbaba neighborhood, leaving parishioners and children trapped inside.

Officials blamed the tragedy at the Abu Seifein church on an electrical problem that set an air conditioner on fire, trapping worshipers gathered on the upper floors of the four-story building in dense smoke.

Within hours, workers were clearing the debris and painting over the charred walls on the buildings. But evidence of the disaster remained Monday: A small, blackened child’s sandal abandoned on the church’s inner steps. Religious paintings, covered in soot and wooden benches, piled up in the street.

And in keeping with tradition, tents were hastily erected outside house after house so that grieving families could wait for friends and neighbors who came to pay their respects.

State media reported that the interior ministry said the first ambulance arrived the scene just two minutes after the fire was reported. However, the relatives of the dead and injured with lost anger faulted emergency responders for being slow to arrive at the scene, which they said hampered the rescue process and caused more deaths.

Some witnesses described crowds gathering outside the burning church after the flames broke out, with civilians trying to rescue those inside as they waited for official rescuers to arrive.

What they were saying is that God forgave the firefighters, said Ishak Henin, 61, a church deacon who was not present when the fire started but rushed there soon after. If they had come earlier, they could have saved more people.

Competing narratives on the official response are adding to the sense of despair in Imbaba. The tragedy is the latest to hit Egypt’s minority Coptic community.

In 2011, amid social unrest, mobs burned several churches in the same neighborhood. Extremists have also targeted Coptic churches in terrorist attacks, including in 2016 and 2017. The community has long complained about Egyptian regulations that have made it difficult for them to obtain the necessary permits to build new churches, forcing them to use vacant land. improvised for worship.

After Sunday’s fire, the Egyptian government promised compensation to the families of the victims and vowed to repair quickly The church. In addition to those killed, more than a dozen people suffered burns and other injuries.

But Kheir Abdu, who was mourning the deaths of a sister-in-law, niece and two nephews, said his focus was on preventing another disaster. Because President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has issued more permits for churches, we really ask him for the government to build a more suitable church for us.

If we renovate the same church, we are doing nothing, Abdu added.

He stood outside a house with others trying to comfort the sole survivor of a family, a distraught husband and father named Basem.

His eyes are open and he is not saying anything, another relative said. In just a second, his wife and all three children were immediately buried.

It was not immediately clear what fire prevention methods the Abu Seifein church had in place. Henin, the church’s deacon, said there were only extinguishers, no fire alarms, and that the main exit was out the front door, which had been rendered inaccessible by smoke and flames.

We don’t have many places to build as churches. That is why we had to build a tall building to build a church, he said. If we don’t learn from this experience, it can happen again.

Some victims were taken by ambulance late Sunday to a larger church nearby. Hundreds of people gathered there and made way for pallbearers to carry coffins inside, some of them a few meters long. The funerals continued for several hours.

Mary Hakeem lost her two sons, Kirollos and Bishoy. Monday afternoon she was silent in a room in her house, with her eyes closed. A crowd of family members dressed in black surrounded him.

Eventually, they helped her outside where mourners had lined the alley to offer condolences to her and her husband. A visitor discovered a portrait of the two boys standing side by side in matching clothing and glasses, an image of Jesus Christ superimposed behind them. The man lit two candles and then left.

The boy’s father, Youssef Samir, sat quietly, his eyes swollen with grief.

Samir’s aunt, Mariam Mohib, had traveled several hours to arrive in time for the Sunday evening burial.

It was a shock when I saw the coffins come in, she said. We didn’t know how to console the parents.

Relatives said the two brothers, who were in the fourth and sixth grades, were extremely kind to each other and often linked arms to walk around the neighborhood and make deliveries from their father’s clothing store. They were honestly very genuine children, said Hana Salib.

One of the boys’ aunts, whose family lives in the same building, said her children are confused by the sudden disappearance of their favorite cousins.

My 5 year old asked: Are we not going to play with Bishoy anymore? Riham Nasr said.