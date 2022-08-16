India is celebrating 75 years of independence from BritainExBulletin

More than seven decades ago, colonial India was divided into two new nations, Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. There was a mass exodus between the two and bloodshed.

Seventy-five years ago today, India gained its independence from the British Empire. The country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, called it a lucky effort.

PRIME MINISTER JAWAHARLAL NEHRU: At the moment of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.

INSKEEP: Independence began with adversity. Britain divided India into two nations – Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. Millions of Hindus and Muslims fled or were forced across the new border, and many killed their neighbors. But today, India is often called the world’s largest democracy, soon to overtake China as the world’s most populous country. And NPR’s Lauren Frayer covers it from Mumbai.

FRAYER: Well, it’s torrential monsoon rains where I am. But anyway, all houses, cars, even bars and tea stalls are decorated only with Indian flags. It’s a day off from work and school for Indians and families gather around their televisions to watch this celebration in Delhi’s 17th-century Red Fort. It started with a military salute. A marching band played the national anthem. They released balloons in the colors of the Indian tricolor flag. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech celebrating democracy.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: Mother of democracy.

FRAYER: Modi called India the mother of democracy. You know, obituaries have been written from time to time about Indian democracy. People said that India was too big; it was very diverse; it was a very poor country; it would never work. There were predictions of widespread famine, of military dictatorship. And none of this happened. India proved the world wrong. And that is what people celebrate today. However, there are also some real questions about the future health of democracy here.

INSKEEP: And criticism of Narendra Modi, even though he’s extremely popular – what’s the criticism?

FRAYER: Yes. I mean, he’s one of the most popular prime ministers in Indian history – one of the most – you know, the highest approval ratings of any leader in the world right now. He is a Hindu nationalist and has brought his Hindu faith into politics in a way that critics say discriminates against minorities. I asked Ramachandra Guha – he is the biographer of Mahatma Gandhi – and he said that Indian democracy is declining under Modi, and he gave three reasons.

RAMACHANDRA GUHA: One is the suppression of the free press, the dysfunction of the parliament, the politicization of civil services. Reason number two would be the increased demonization of our largest minority. Our social and political climate has been contaminated by religious majoritarianism. And finally, this cult of personality.

FRAYER: And that minority he mentioned are Muslims. India has one of the largest Muslim communities in the world, but their future is quite uncertain as Modi’s Hindu nationalists erode secularism in the country.

INSKEEP: Well, it reminds us of the division between a majority Hindu nation and a majority Muslim nation 75 years ago. How do people feel about that legacy now?

FRAJER: There are deep scars left here. It was a – the separation was one of the largest mass migrations in human history. You know, there are survivors still alive in their 80s and 90s and they have this trauma. They carry it with them. It resonates with families here. India and Pakistan remain on a war footing. And so today, it’s a celebration of democracy, but it’s also a remembrance and mourning and a determination to never let that bloodshed happen again.

