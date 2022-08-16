International
Nuclear war would cause global starvation and kill billions, study finds CU Boulder Today
This article was adapted from a version published by Rutgers University. Read the original story.
More than 5 billion people would starve to death after a full-scale nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to a global study estimating post-conflict crop production led by Rutgers University and CU Boulder climate scientists.
The data tells us one thing: We need to prevent a nuclear war from ever happening, said Alan Robock of Rutgers, a co-author of the study.
Lili Xia at Rutgers is the lead author of the research, which appeared in the magazine today Nature’s Food. Co-authors include Charles Bardeen at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and Brian Toon, professor at CU Boulders Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) and Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.
Based on past research, the team calculated how much sun-blocking soot would enter the atmosphere from firestorms ignited by nuclear weapons explosions. The researchers calculated the distribution of soot from six war scenarios, five smaller India-Pakistan wars and one major US-NATO-Russia war based on the size of each country’s nuclear arsenal.
It’s surprising how much smoke can be produced even in a war involving only a few hundred weapons, such as between India and Pakistan, Toon said.
This data was then fed by Bardeen into the Community Earth System Model, a climate prediction tool supported by NCAR. The NCAR Community Soil Model enabled Xia to estimate the productivity of major crops (corn, rice, spring wheat, and soybeans) on a country-by-country basis. The researchers also examined projected changes in livestock grazing and global marine fisheries.
Even in the least nuclear scenario, a localized war between India and Pakistan, average global caloric output decreased by 7% within five years of the conflict. In the largest war scenario tested, a full-scale US-Russia nuclear conflict, average global caloric output decreased by about 90% three to four years after the fighting.
Crop failures would be most severe in mid-latitude countries, including major exporting countries such as Russia and the US, which could cause export restrictions and cause severe disruptions in import-dependent countries in Africa and the Middle East.
These changes would cause a catastrophic disruption of global food markets, the researchers conclude. Even a 7% global drop in crop yields would exceed the largest anomaly ever recorded since the Food and Agriculture Organization’s observational records began in 1961. Under the worst-case scenario, more than 75 % of the planet would starve within two years.
Preventing a war
The researchers considered whether using crops fed to livestock as human food or reducing food waste could offset caloric losses in an immediate aftermath of wars, but the savings were minimal in large-injection scenarios.
Future work will bring even more particles to crop models, Xia said. For example, the ozone layer will be destroyed by stratospheric warming, producing more ultraviolet radiation at the surface, and we need to understand this impact on food supplies. “
Climate scientists at CU Boulder are also creating detailed soot models for specific cities, such as Washington, DC, with inventories of each building to get a more accurate picture of how much smoke would be produced.
Robock said researchers already have more than enough information to know that a nuclear war of any size would wipe out global food systems, killing billions of people in the process.
If nuclear weapons exist, they can be used, and the world has come close to nuclear war several times, Robock said. Banning nuclear weapons is the only long-term solution. The five-year-old UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ratified by 66 countries, but none of the nine nuclear states. Our work makes it clear that it is time for those nine countries to listen to science and the rest of the world and sign this treaty.
Toon added that the United States could do more to prevent this kind of global catastrophe.
We must stop the development of new types of weapons, Toon said. We are moving into a situation in which the warning time for an attack is becoming so short that artificial intelligence may end up deciding whether we go to war. Removing US land-based missiles would eliminate a painted American target and give us time to make sure an attack is real before we respond, which would lessen the chances of an accidental war.
Other co-authors of the new study include researchers at the Universitat Autnoma de Barcelona; Louisiana State University; Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research; NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies; Columbia University; and Queensland University of Technology.
Sources
2/ https://www.colorado.edu/today/2022/08/15/nuclear-war-would-cause-global-famine-and-kill-billions-study-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022