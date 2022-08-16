Nuclear war would cause global starvation and kill billions, study finds CU Boulder Today

This article was adapted from a version published by Rutgers University. Read the original story.

More than 5 billion people would starve to death after a full-scale nuclear war between the US and Russia, according to a global study estimating post-conflict crop production led by Rutgers University and CU Boulder climate scientists.

The data tells us one thing: We need to prevent a nuclear war from ever happening, said Alan Robock of Rutgers, a co-author of the study.

Click to enlarge

Maps showing how many people in various nations would starve to death after a relatively small nuclear war, top, and a large one, bottom. (Credit: Taylor Jones)

Lili Xia at Rutgers is the lead author of the research, which appeared in the magazine today Nature’s Food. Co-authors include Charles Bardeen at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and Brian Toon, professor at CU Boulders Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) and Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

Based on past research, the team calculated how much sun-blocking soot would enter the atmosphere from firestorms ignited by nuclear weapons explosions. The researchers calculated the distribution of soot from six war scenarios, five smaller India-Pakistan wars and one major US-NATO-Russia war based on the size of each country’s nuclear arsenal.

It’s surprising how much smoke can be produced even in a war involving only a few hundred weapons, such as between India and Pakistan, Toon said.

This data was then fed by Bardeen into the Community Earth System Model, a climate prediction tool supported by NCAR. The NCAR Community Soil Model enabled Xia to estimate the productivity of major crops (corn, rice, spring wheat, and soybeans) on a country-by-country basis. The researchers also examined projected changes in livestock grazing and global marine fisheries.

Even in the least nuclear scenario, a localized war between India and Pakistan, average global caloric output decreased by 7% within five years of the conflict. In the largest war scenario tested, a full-scale US-Russia nuclear conflict, average global caloric output decreased by about 90% three to four years after the fighting.

Crop failures would be most severe in mid-latitude countries, including major exporting countries such as Russia and the US, which could cause export restrictions and cause severe disruptions in import-dependent countries in Africa and the Middle East.

These changes would cause a catastrophic disruption of global food markets, the researchers conclude. Even a 7% global drop in crop yields would exceed the largest anomaly ever recorded since the Food and Agriculture Organization’s observational records began in 1961. Under the worst-case scenario, more than 75 % of the planet would starve within two years.

Preventing a war

The researchers considered whether using crops fed to livestock as human food or reducing food waste could offset caloric losses in an immediate aftermath of wars, but the savings were minimal in large-injection scenarios.

Future work will bring even more particles to crop models, Xia said. For example, the ozone layer will be destroyed by stratospheric warming, producing more ultraviolet radiation at the surface, and we need to understand this impact on food supplies. “

Climate scientists at CU Boulder are also creating detailed soot models for specific cities, such as Washington, DC, with inventories of each building to get a more accurate picture of how much smoke would be produced.

Robock said researchers already have more than enough information to know that a nuclear war of any size would wipe out global food systems, killing billions of people in the process.

If nuclear weapons exist, they can be used, and the world has come close to nuclear war several times, Robock said. Banning nuclear weapons is the only long-term solution. The five-year-old UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ratified by 66 countries, but none of the nine nuclear states. Our work makes it clear that it is time for those nine countries to listen to science and the rest of the world and sign this treaty.

Toon added that the United States could do more to prevent this kind of global catastrophe.

We must stop the development of new types of weapons, Toon said. We are moving into a situation in which the warning time for an attack is becoming so short that artificial intelligence may end up deciding whether we go to war. Removing US land-based missiles would eliminate a painted American target and give us time to make sure an attack is real before we respond, which would lessen the chances of an accidental war.

Other co-authors of the new study include researchers at the Universitat Autnoma de Barcelona; Louisiana State University; Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research; NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies; Columbia University; and Queensland University of Technology.