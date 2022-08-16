International
Indo-Pacific Allies and Partners Attend International Senior Enlisted Leaders Summit > Air Force Reserve Command > News
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AFNS) —
Representatives from eight Indo-Pacific Allied and partner nations participated in the Department of the Air Force’s largest international engagement, the Senior Enlisted Leaders International Summit, or SELIS, in Arlington, Aug. 1–5.
Organized by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, SELIS focused on people, readiness and culture through connections between allies and partners. In total, the summit attracted more than 80 registered senior leaders representing 62 countries and NATO Allied Air Command.
Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, US Pacific Air Forces commander in chief, explained “integrated deterrence needs highly interoperable partners. This must occur within the enlisted force. Meetings like this help shape mutually understood standards to develop our aircraft and ensure that all Indo-Pacific allies and partners are ready and fit in the face of growing threats.”
“Relationships and partnerships with you are all our most strategic advantage in a high-level war,” Bass said.
Cara Abercrombie, from National Security Council, further emphasized the necessity of strong partnerships.
“In the face of our growing security challenges, we need to think about how to collaborate,” Abercrombie said. “Knowing who to call in a crisis or for an opportunity by sharing the threat assessment picture.”
For PACAF, developments across the region strengthen the resolve of Indo-Pacific allies and partners to prepare their deployed forces for a dynamically changing security environment.
“This was a great introduction to new partnerships,” said Royal New Zealand Air Force Warrant Officer Kerry Williams. “This allows us to see how we all work, so that no matter how far we are from the war, we know how each partner can contribute.”
Military expert 6 See Lye Ng, chief of command of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, explained, “We all bring our own perspectives and challenges that are good references to integrate into each other’s systems to work better together.”
Representatives from the Indo-Pacific countries present characterized long-standing relationships with allies and the latest partnerships expanding each participant’s network of contacts on a global scale.
“This summit was a great opportunity to create a pipeline between so many people,” reflected Warrant Officer Kai Osamu, senior enlisted adviser of the Air Force of Japan. “It is mutually beneficial to strengthen our partnerships and build relationships.”
Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Fiona Grasby appreciated the strategic nature of the summit’s focus on the education and training of enlisted forces.
“We need to take into account the current climate and focus our energy on being more ready and prepared,” Grasby explained. “We will use the lessons learned to ensure that we look at opportunities to increase the interoperability of our junior airmen with our allies and partners.”
For representatives of several nations, the SELIS presentations and lessons learned from the networking showed improvements they could take to improve their armed forces.
“This is my first time joining other global air forces,” said Mongolian Air Force Sgt. Major Namjildorj Battumur of the Air Force Command. “It’s very effective for building partnerships and we definitely need to increase our partnership programs.”
While all participants emphasized the partnership building aspect, others were also excited to share what they, personally, had to offer.
“Next year I hope more [females from my country] come [to SELIS],” said Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sgt. 1st Class Khanittha Thongkham, the first female from her service to participate in SELIS. “Through events like this, I want to improve our service and demonstrate that women can be leaders – that women and men can serve equally in all positions.”
In addition to SELIS and other engagements, PACAF Airmen participate in up to 40 major exercises annually with nations across the region, and there is a robust subject matter expert exchange program to strengthen theater-wide interoperability.
“Our relationship is strong, regardless of how long we’ve worked together,” Wolfe emphasized. “We are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific and plan, train and exercise aggressively with our allies and partners in a variety of countries.”
Networking and cooperation between the 62 countries and NATO’s Allied Air Command in SELIS and through routine engagements better positioned everyone for the global security environment.
“Teamwork is number one,” explained Philippine Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roy Sabado. “We need to see the challenges that others go through and learn from their spirit of resilience and resourcefulness because change will always come. When it happens to your friend, it can happen to you.”
Sources
2/ https://www.afrc.af.mil/News/Article/3128086/indo-pacific-allies-partners-attend-senior-enlisted-leader-international-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022