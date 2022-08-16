Indo-Pacific Allies and Partners Attend International Senior Enlisted Leaders Summit > Air Force Reserve Command > News

Representatives from eight Indo-Pacific Allied and partner nations participated in the Department of the Air Force’s largest international engagement, the Senior Enlisted Leaders International Summit, or SELIS, in Arlington, Aug. 1–5.

Organized by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, SELIS focused on people, readiness and culture through connections between allies and partners. In total, the summit attracted more than 80 registered senior leaders representing 62 countries and NATO Allied Air Command.

Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, US Pacific Air Forces commander in chief, explained “integrated deterrence needs highly interoperable partners. This must occur within the enlisted force. Meetings like this help shape mutually understood standards to develop our aircraft and ensure that all Indo-Pacific allies and partners are ready and fit in the face of growing threats.”

“Relationships and partnerships with you are all our most strategic advantage in a high-level war,” Bass said.

Cara Abercrombie, from National Security Council, further emphasized the necessity of strong partnerships.

“In the face of our growing security challenges, we need to think about how to collaborate,” Abercrombie said. “Knowing who to call in a crisis or for an opportunity by sharing the threat assessment picture.”

For PACAF, developments across the region strengthen the resolve of Indo-Pacific allies and partners to prepare their deployed forces for a dynamically changing security environment.

“This was a great introduction to new partnerships,” said Royal New Zealand Air Force Warrant Officer Kerry Williams. “This allows us to see how we all work, so that no matter how far we are from the war, we know how each partner can contribute.”

Military expert 6 See Lye Ng, chief of command of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, explained, “We all bring our own perspectives and challenges that are good references to integrate into each other’s systems to work better together.”

Representatives from the Indo-Pacific countries present characterized long-standing relationships with allies and the latest partnerships expanding each participant’s network of contacts on a global scale.

“This summit was a great opportunity to create a pipeline between so many people,” reflected Warrant Officer Kai Osamu, senior enlisted adviser of the Air Force of Japan. “It is mutually beneficial to strengthen our partnerships and build relationships.”

Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Fiona Grasby appreciated the strategic nature of the summit’s focus on the education and training of enlisted forces.

“We need to take into account the current climate and focus our energy on being more ready and prepared,” Grasby explained. “We will use the lessons learned to ensure that we look at opportunities to increase the interoperability of our junior airmen with our allies and partners.”

For representatives of several nations, the SELIS presentations and lessons learned from the networking showed improvements they could take to improve their armed forces.

“This is my first time joining other global air forces,” said Mongolian Air Force Sgt. Major Namjildorj Battumur of the Air Force Command. “It’s very effective for building partnerships and we definitely need to increase our partnership programs.”

While all participants emphasized the partnership building aspect, others were also excited to share what they, personally, had to offer.

“Next year I hope more [females from my country] come [to SELIS],” said Royal Thai Air Force Flight Sgt. 1st Class Khanittha Thongkham, the first female from her service to participate in SELIS. “Through events like this, I want to improve our service and demonstrate that women can be leaders – that women and men can serve equally in all positions.”

In addition to SELIS and other engagements, PACAF Airmen participate in up to 40 major exercises annually with nations across the region, and there is a robust subject matter expert exchange program to strengthen theater-wide interoperability.

“Our relationship is strong, regardless of how long we’ve worked together,” Wolfe emphasized. “We are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific and plan, train and exercise aggressively with our allies and partners in a variety of countries.”

Networking and cooperation between the 62 countries and NATO’s Allied Air Command in SELIS and through routine engagements better positioned everyone for the global security environment.

“Teamwork is number one,” explained Philippine Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roy Sabado. “We need to see the challenges that others go through and learn from their spirit of resilience and resourcefulness because change will always come. When it happens to your friend, it can happen to you.”