Ignoring Ukraine’s obstacles, Putin claims ‘superior’ Russian arms exports

Putin insists that Russian technology is years ahead of rivals

Ukraine performance undermines boast, military analysts say India, China top list of Russian arms buyers

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate on the development of military technology, nearly six months after the war in Ukraine, in which his army has performed worse than expected.

With its forces beaten out of Ukraine’s two largest cities and making slow, costly advances in the eastern provinces, the war has so far proved an unconvincing showcase for Russia’s arms industry. Read more

But Putin, addressing an arms show outside Moscow, insisted Russian weaponry was years ahead of the competition.

Russia valued its strong ties to Latin America, Asia and Africa and was ready to supply allies there with a full range of weapons from small arms to armored vehicles, artillery, fighter jets and drones, he said. . “Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations.”

He said Russia’s offer includes high-precision weapons and robotics. “Many of them are years, or perhaps decades ahead of their foreign counterparts and in terms of tactical and technical characteristics are clearly superior to them.”

Russia ranks second only to the United States with arms sales of about $15 billion a year, nearly a fifth of the global export market. From 2017-2021, 73% of those sales went to just four countries — India, China, Egypt and Algeria — according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

‘GOOD ADVERTISING’

Western military analysts said Russia’s battles against a much smaller adversary in Ukraine could undermine Putin’s sales pitch.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in Moscow region, Russia, August 15, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS Read more

“With the decline of economic relations with the West, Russia is even more dependent on the arms trade than it was before, so it is not surprising that Putin is so eager to promote them to as many non-western customers who can,” said. Ruth Deyermond, Senior Lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London.

“The big problem for him is that Russia’s war against Ukraine has been a disaster for Russian military credibility – their performance has been a very poor advertisement for their weapons.”

Asked which Russian weapons systems had performed worst in Ukraine, retired US general Ben Hodges cited US defense officials’ estimates that Russia was suffering failure rates of up to 60% for some of its precision-guided missiles.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia also raised questions about its ability to obtain components and maintain the weapons it sells, added Hodges, a former commander of US military forces in Europe.

“I would be very concerned as a potential buyer about the quality of the equipment and the ability of the Russian Federation industry to maintain it,” he said.

Ukraine has effectively used US-supplied weaponry, particularly the High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS), and Russia has taken a number of major hits. These include explosions at an airbase on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula last week that destroyed at least eight planes on the ground, according to satellite images.

However, Putin said that Russia’s forces and its proxies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine were fulfilling all their duties.

“Step by step they are liberating the land of Donbass,” he said.

Russia calls the invasion that began on February 24 a “special military operation” to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war to seize territory.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Grant McCool

