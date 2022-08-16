- Putin insists that Russian technology is years ahead of rivals
- Ukraine performance undermines boast, military analysts say India, China top list of Russian arms buyers
International
Ignoring Ukraine’s obstacles, Putin claims ‘superior’ Russian arms exports
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate on the development of military technology, nearly six months after the war in Ukraine, in which his army has performed worse than expected.
With its forces beaten out of Ukraine’s two largest cities and making slow, costly advances in the eastern provinces, the war has so far proved an unconvincing showcase for Russia’s arms industry. Read more
But Putin, addressing an arms show outside Moscow, insisted Russian weaponry was years ahead of the competition.
Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Russia valued its strong ties to Latin America, Asia and Africa and was ready to supply allies there with a full range of weapons from small arms to armored vehicles, artillery, fighter jets and drones, he said. . “Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations.”
He said Russia’s offer includes high-precision weapons and robotics. “Many of them are years, or perhaps decades ahead of their foreign counterparts and in terms of tactical and technical characteristics are clearly superior to them.”
Russia ranks second only to the United States with arms sales of about $15 billion a year, nearly a fifth of the global export market. From 2017-2021, 73% of those sales went to just four countries — India, China, Egypt and Algeria — according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
‘GOOD ADVERTISING’
Western military analysts said Russia’s battles against a much smaller adversary in Ukraine could undermine Putin’s sales pitch.
“With the decline of economic relations with the West, Russia is even more dependent on the arms trade than it was before, so it is not surprising that Putin is so eager to promote them to as many non-western customers who can,” said. Ruth Deyermond, Senior Lecturer in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London.
“The big problem for him is that Russia’s war against Ukraine has been a disaster for Russian military credibility – their performance has been a very poor advertisement for their weapons.”
Asked which Russian weapons systems had performed worst in Ukraine, retired US general Ben Hodges cited US defense officials’ estimates that Russia was suffering failure rates of up to 60% for some of its precision-guided missiles.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia also raised questions about its ability to obtain components and maintain the weapons it sells, added Hodges, a former commander of US military forces in Europe.
“I would be very concerned as a potential buyer about the quality of the equipment and the ability of the Russian Federation industry to maintain it,” he said.
Ukraine has effectively used US-supplied weaponry, particularly the High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS), and Russia has taken a number of major hits. These include explosions at an airbase on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula last week that destroyed at least eight planes on the ground, according to satellite images.
However, Putin said that Russia’s forces and its proxies in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine were fulfilling all their duties.
“Step by step they are liberating the land of Donbass,” he said.
Russia calls the invasion that began on February 24 a “special military operation” to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war to seize territory.
Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Grant McCool
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-boasts-russian-weapons-prowess-says-moscow-is-ready-share-it-with-allies-2022-08-15/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Athletics program reaps benefits from European Multisport Championships August 15, 2022
- Soccers Byars & Missimo Selected For 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team August 15, 2022
- Sreeja Akula more confident after Commonwealth Games success August 15, 2022
- United Kingdom: why Boris Johnson’s vacation in Greece is controversial? August 15, 2022
- USA Women’s National Under-20 Team go down to Netherlands 3-0 in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage 2 August 15, 2022