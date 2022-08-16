



More than 520,000 passengers flew in or out Southern California gate in July, beating 2019 levels by 5th fair month ONTARIO, California., August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — July marked the fifth consecutive month in which Ontario The International Airport (ONT) recorded higher passenger volumes than the same month of 2019, as Southern California Gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports around United States.

More than 520,000 airline passengers traveled through ONT last month, an increase of 8.8% over July 2021 and 5% higher than July 2019. The number of domestic and international travelers reached more than 502,000 and 17,000, respectively, in July. The volume of domestic passengers increased by 7.4% compared to July 2019 and 8.7% compared to July of the previous year. From January to July, ONT welcomed 3.1 million passengers, 3% more than the same period of 2019 and 48.8% more than last year. July’s totals also represented the third consecutive month in which ONT has surpassed half a million passengers and were the most in a single month since at least 2008 before the airport returned to local control. “Ontario International continues to deliver strong results with air travel demand Southern California dances. We expect the trend to continue during the summer travel season and into the fall,” he said Alan D. Wapnerpresident of Ontario The Board of Commissioners of the International Airport Authority (OIAA) and the Mayor pro City of Ontario. “The statistics underline the high level of confidence our guests have in our facilities and services.” passenger totals July 2022 July 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Away 502630 467,990 7.40% 3,072,902 2,913,914 5.5% THE INTERNATIONAL 17717 26,976 -34.32% 108,394 175,414 -38.2% Total 520,347 494,966 5.13% 3,181,296 3,089,328 3.0% passenger totals July 2022 July 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Away 502630 462,295 8.72% 3,072,902 2,085,057 47.4% THE INTERNATIONAL 17717 15671 13.06% 108,394 53,359 103.1% Total 520,347 477,966 8.87% 3,181,296 2,138,416 48.8% “Since March, ONT passenger volumes have exceeded pre-pandemic levels every month, a very positive trend despite the emergence of COVID-19 variants and generally higher air fares,” said the OIAA chief executive. Atif Elkadi. “Our customers in the Inland Empire and beyond have demonstrated their increased demand for air travel through Ontario International, and our airline partners are responding with more aircraft to more destinations.” Air cargo shipments that reached 68,000 tons in July were up nearly 6% compared to 2019. During the first seven months of the year, the volume of cargo and mail, more than 476,000 tons, was 11% higher than the same period three years ago. Air freight (tonnage) July 2022 July 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Freight transport 63,897 62.563 2.13% 444,510 413,631 7.5% COMMUNICATIONS 4269 1780 139.84% 32,377 15,363 110.7% Total 68,167 64,343 5.94% 476,886 428,994 11.2% Air freight (tonnage) July 2022 July 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Freight transport 63,897 66,407 -3.78% 444,510 479,255 -7.2% COMMUNICATIONS 4269 4094 4.29% 32,377 26275 23.2% Total 68,167 70,500 -3.31% 476,886 505,531 -5.7% circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial aircraft service to 26 major US airports. Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.Follow @flyONT onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527[email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

