International tax enforcers flex their muscles in Puerto Rico

Do more with less has been the IRS mantra since the Tea Party wing of the Republican Party ushered in an era of tight tax enforcement budgets about a decade ago. At times, the mantra has seemed aspirational. With 31% fewer full-time employees working in enforcement roles compared to 2010, The IRS conducted 48% fewer audits on individual income tax returns, a shocking trend that has had strong effects on criminal tax enforcement, as historically, many criminal investigations have originated from leads uncovered in civil audits.

However, in certain areas, the IRS-Criminal Investigations component has innovated and adapted, and this has enabled it to investigate cases more efficiently. A key set of innovations is the improved coordination of IRS-CIs with foreign tax enforcement agencies, which was recently embodied in the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement, or J5, consortium.

J5s work appears to have contributed substantially to the recent collapse of Puerto Rico-based Euro Pacific Bank.

History of Inconsistency

Puerto Rico’s main bank regulator, the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, issued an order on June 30 directing Euro Pacific Bank to cease operations and announced its intention to revoke its banking license. OCIF’s cease and desist order was premised in large part on Euro Pacifics bankruptcy.

But also the regulator made long and emphatic reference to the banks’ history of non-compliance, asserting that it would not allow or tolerate any financial entity with a license issued by the government of Puerto Rico to operate outside the law. No doubt in mind was J5s coordinated Euro Pacific investigation into tax evasion and money laundering offences, codenamed Operation Atlantis, which dates back to at least 2019.

J5 is a loosely institutionalized network of five law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over tax crimes: the IRS-CI and its counterparts in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and the UK. Formed in 2018, its aim is enhanced cooperation between investigators, focused not surprisingly on international tax crime and on offshore banks and other international institutions that facilitate such crime. Operationally, the J5s stated objectives include sharing information and coordinating investigations and preventive messaging, all ultimately to disrupt the global operations of criminal actors and enterprises.

In the founding myth of the J5, the main event is the disclosure of the Panama Papers in 2016. That document revealed a secret network of cross-border tax evaders, money launderers and facilitators. Within about a year, J5 assembled a sort of white-collar Avengers to fight them. Indeed, many OECD tax enforcement agencies have a much longer history of fairly constructive, if not perfect, cooperation. However, the J5 differs in key respects in terms of the function of its multilateral nature, its relative stability as an institution, and the breadth and depth of coordination and information sharing of member agencies.

Concerned by Interplay

Much of the impetus for the Euro Pacific Bank investigation appears to have come from the US contingent, which was keen to avoid the troubling optics of a US jurisdiction slipping into full-blown tax haven status. As part of a 2020 appropriations billThe IRS was directed to submit a report … giving the number of individuals and businesses that have relocated … to Puerto Rico and been granted tax exemptions under Puerto Rico Acts 20 and 22.

Puerto Rico Act 22 exempts qualified residents from Puerto Rican income taxes on all passive income realized or accumulated after an individual becomes a resident. Individuals who qualify for Act 22 treatment generally will also qualify for an exemption from U.S. income tax on income derived from sources within Puerto Rico under IRC Section 933.

Thus, as the House report accompanying the appropriations bill noted, the Ways and Means Committee was concerned by the interplay between Puerto Rico Acts 20 and 22 of 2012 and IRC Section 933 enabling tax avoidance and denies revenue to federal, state and territory governments. , including Puerto Rico. The IRS presented its report to the committee, which netted hundreds of millions of dollars of lost US income tax revenue occurring as a result of Act 22 beneficiaries. The media reported that Euro Pacifics founder Peter Schiff was one such Act 22 beneficiary.

Action Day

In January 2020, J5 unveiled Operation Atlantis and announced a day of action containing coordinated investigative activities related to an international financial institution located in Central America, including search warrants, interviews, production orders, subpoenas and other measures. implemented by each of the J5 components.

Afterward, J5 chiefs said their agencies were working on hundreds of civil and criminal cases in five jurisdictions related to the financial institution, not including banking regulator proceedings, which progressed independently. Media reported in October 2020 that the unidentified financial institution was Euro Pacific Bank, despite the bank being in Puerto Rico, not Central America.

After the action date, in September 2021, the IRS Large Business & International division announced a campaign targeting taxpayers who claimed benefits under Act 22 without meeting the requirements of IRC Section 937, which sets the rules for residence and sources for US income tax. LB&I stated that putatively displaced individuals may misreport US source income as Puerto Rico source income in order to avoid US taxation.

The timing of the IRS notice suggested that Euro Pacific Bank account holders were under its scrutiny. In any event, as a result of the J5s’ actions, the IRS likely obtained a wealth of information to initiate or expedite investigations into alleged Act 22 abuse.

Congress, take note of this example of the IRS doing more with less: leveraging foreign tax enforcement, international cooperation, and coordinated financial intelligence gathering, not just to make actual cases and support a bank shutdown. alleged abuses on the high seas, but also to lay the seeds for future enforcement activities. We expect a flurry of prosecutions and audits involving suspected Act 22 abusers.

