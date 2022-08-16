Dalits have a vote but still no value in India @ 75

Chulha mitti ka

Mitti Talab ki

Talaab Thakur Ka

Bhukh Roti Ki

Roti Bajre Ki

Bajra Khet Ka

Khet Thakur Ka

Dorezani Thakur Ka

Hal Thakur Ka

Hal Ki Mooth Par Hatheli Apni

Fasal Thakur Ka

Kuan Thakur Ka

Pani Thakur Ka

Khet-Khalihan Thakur Ke

Galli-Muhalle Thakur Ke

What is Phir Apna?

Gaon?

Shehar?

Do you want?

(The stove is made of clay

The mud originates from the lake

The lake belongs to the owner

[We have] A hunger for bread

Bread made with pearl millet

Pearl millet grown in the fields

The field belongs to the owner

The bull belongs to the owner

The plow belongs to the owner

The hands on the plow shaft are ours

The harvest belongs to the owner

The well is owned by the owner

The water belongs to the owner

Crops and fields belong to the owner

The lanes that run through these neighborhoods are owned by the owner

So what is ours? [for Dalits]?

The village?

The city?

nation?)

– A poem by Omprakash Valmiki

The pertinent questions raised in the poignant poem of eminent Hindi literature writer Omprakash Valmiki are yet to be answered as after 75 years, independent India’s Dalits are still experiencing caste atrocities, violence, discrimination and social exclusion.

Every 10 minutes, a Dalit faces a crime, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2020. Compared to a year ago, crime against Dalits increased by 9.4 percent. Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most populous states, has reported the highest number of atrocities against Dalits. Last month, a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Rajasthan was brutally beaten by his school teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for the upper caste. He later died. This is neither the first nor the last time when the purity, ego and pseudo-pride of the upper castes hurt. Their arrogance and caste supremacy are often threatened when they find Dalits wearing moustaches, Dalit grooms riding horses and using Ambedkarite songs as ringtones.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – yet ‘freedom from caste-based atrocities’ is a dream for nearly 20 per cent of India’s population, who are Dalits. On the pretext of India’s 75th Independence Day, the country must answer the questions raised by Omprakash Valmiki – “What is ours (of Dalits)? Village? City? Nation?” Apart from this, the country will also examine the contemporary situation of Dalits in society, economy and politics.

According to the 2011 socio-economic and caste census, 54.71 percent of Dalit families are landless and depend on casual labor for survival. Land is an important resource of economic and social importance as many consider it a source of prestige and honor, especially in villages. More than half of Dalit families are landless, which denies them economic benefits and excludes them from dignified treatment in villages. The 2011 census reported that nearly 69 percent of agricultural laborers are Dalits; their poverty is one of the important reasons for remaining agricultural workers. Without land and their engagement as agricultural work certainly provokes to know who owns most of the properties. And why? Such inequality of land ownership exists because of caste and caste privileges, where one social group owns most of the resources and is denied to others.

When we are celebrating the national event Har Ghar tiranga¬ — Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, many Dalit presidents (pradhan/mukhiya) of the local government have not been allowed to hoist the national flag in the panchayat office for many years. The latest report of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) stated that in 20 village panchayats of Tamil Nadu, Dalit presidents were not allowed to hoist the national flag, 22 panchayats did not allow them to sit on the chair and 42 panchayats of did this. do not allow them to have a name board in the panchayat office.

Seeing the discrimination and exclusion of the elected Dalit presidents in the panchayat, one can imagine the life of a common Dalit in the country. In addition, Dalit women presidents often experience caste-based and gender-based discrimination in the panchayat office, which certainly highlights their vulnerable position in society due to the intersection of caste and gender. Just a couple of years ago, in Tamil Nadu, a Dalit women’s panchayat president was refused a chair and made to sit on the office floor while other panchayat members sat on chairs.

Dr BR Ambedkar called upon the Dalits to leave the villages and migrate to the cities to escape caste based prejudice and caste annihilation of caste and freedom from caste. However, many Dalits migrated to cities not simply to escape caste but also to gain better living standards. Many of them can escape caste to a limited extent, but in terms of improving living standards, many of them are still struggling in the city. They are engaged in the informal labor sector in the city and live in slums where they lack basic facilities such as water, toilets, proper drainage and cleanliness.

According to the 2011 census, Dalits alone constitute more than 12 percent of the urban population and share a disproportionate share of the slum population resulting in exclusion from safe housing and toilet access in cities. However, despite sharing a disproportionate slum population, Dalits see the city as a promising space that holds the promise of upward mobility for people belonging to socially backward groups in village society. However, at the same time, they are also deprived of basic facilities such as water, toilet, housing and cleanliness facilities. Although most Dalit migrants are forced to live in the slums of the cities, they are free from caste-based discrimination – if not completely, then at least to some extent. However, the larger issue of resource ownership, inequality, spatial exclusion and urban marginalization remain unanswered.

This inequality is evident in the disproportionate representation and participation in the governmental mechanism and system, highlighting the monopoly and hegemony of one social group—upper caste—over others. The All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) reported that 8.6 percent of teachers are Dalits, while the majority—58.8 percent—are from the unreserved category. Against the 15 percent quota for representation, Dalits are only 8.6 percent, which certainly highlights the existing disparity in India’s higher education. Such under-representation of Dalits in educational institutions is an example of existing inequality within the system, with many other government departments also experiencing similar under-representation phenomena. Even after 75 years of independence, caste-based inequality, discrimination and exclusion prevail in almost every sphere of society.

When I come across any news about caste violence and killing of Dalits just for riding a horse in marriage or drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste, keeping Ambedkar songs as ringtone, seeking wages or any reason another for killing them. I remember the words of Dr. Ambedkar to Mahatma Gandhi that “Gandhiji, I have no homeland… How can I call this land my homeland and this my religion, where we are treated worse than cats and dogs, where we cannot get water? to drink?…If in my attempt to secure human rights for my people, trampled on for centuries in this country, I do any harm to this country, it would not be a sin”.

Later, also, in the last debate of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Ambedkar expressed his concern about caste violence, discrimination and exclusion of Dalits that “…we will enter a life of contradictions. In politics we will have equality and in social and economic life we ​​will have inequality. In politics we will we recognize the principle of one man one vote and one value. In our social and economic life we ​​will continue to deny the principle because of our social and economic structure. of one man one value…”. His arrest is repeatedly made true whenever there is violence, exclusion and discrimination against Dalits on the simple basis of ‘caste’.

On the 75th Independence Day, the country should revisit the concern of Dr. Ambedkar about the contradictory world in economic and social life, which can really provide the answers to Omprakash Valmiki’s poem – “What is our [for Dalits]? The village? The city? Nation?” This will not only gain the confidence of Dalits in the nation but also take the country on a path and direction to realize the dream of the freedom fighters what they envisioned for us and the country.

(Ajeet Kumar Pankaj is an assistant professor at the regional campus of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Manipur.)