World’s Most Popular News Websites: Top 50 Monthly List





Only two of the world’s top ten news sites saw audience growth year-on-year in June, according to Press Gazette’s latest ranking of the 50 largest English-language sites. The New York Times and Mail Online bucked the trend for a second month. The New York Times was the fastest-growing homepage in our rankings with visits to nytimes.com up 34% year over year to 449.8 million according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb. The company acquired Wordle in February 2022, which has helped increase site traffic. Meanwhile, Mail Online saw visits up 3% to 336.3 million. Meanwhile, three of the top ten sites saw double-digit year-over-year declines in traffic. Visits to theguardian.com fell 15% to 259.6 million, visits to Yahoo Finance fell 15% to 240 million, while visits to bbc.co.uk and bbc.com fell 22% to 100.8 million. Despite this drop in traffic, BBC sites topped the list for the number of visits in June. They were followed by Microsoft’s news aggregator and portal msn.com (843.4 million visits, down 4% year-over-year), cnn.com and edition.cnn.com (589.3 million visits, down 2%), Google News (479.7 million visits, down 8%) and nytimes.com. Similarwebs’ data for the BBC includes visits to the BBC’s homepage as well as its news offering, while its data for MSN is for the entire portal. Sports news site Sportz Bonanza was the fastest growing site overall among the top 50 (46.1 million hits, 3764%). It was among only eight sites in the top 50 countries that saw more traffic in June 2022 compared to June 2021. Meanwhile, only five countries saw month-on-month increases compared to May. Among them were two British brands – news aggregator newsnow.co.uk (rank 37, 67.2 million visits, up 13% month-on-month) and express.co.uk (rank 17, 111.7 million visits, up 5% month-on-month). in month). Similarweb generates traffic data by applying machine learning and modeling to statistically representative data sets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (ie websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with Similarweb); contributing networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and extracting public data from websites and applications. The Newspaper Press uses Similarweb data for the top 50 English-language news rankings in the US and around the world in order to compare numbers between publishers who differ in how they measure their audience data. The press is hosting the Future of Media Technology Conference. For more information, visit NSMG.live Continue reading for previous months’ coverage of the world’s top 50 news websites: Register HERE FOR Press Gazette’s must-read weekly newsletter with interviews, insights, insights and investigations.

