75 years after leaving British rule, India’s democracy is on the lineExBulletin





As India turns 75, its world’s largest democracy is under threat of authoritarian rule.





MARY LOUSE KELLY, ACTIVE: Today marks 75 years since India came out of British rule. That freedom began with bloodshed, the partition of colonial India into two new nations, and mass migration across their common border. Now, India has become the largest democracy in the world. NPR’s Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai. LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Seventy-five years ago, India had what its first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, famously called a tryst with fate. (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) JAWAHARLAL NEHRU: At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awaken to light and freedom. FRAYER: Colonial India awoke to become two free nations – Pakistan as a homeland for Muslims and the India envisioned by Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and its other founders as a secular Hindu-majority republic. However, this religious division caused violence. More than a million people were killed, says historian Tanika Sarkar. TANIKA SARKAR: It is true that India received this great gift of democracy, but the way the partition came about was through unimaginable violence – not inflicted by the British this time, but by Indians against each other – that cast a very dark shadow. tall. FRAYER: Gandhi biographer Ramachandra Guha says that for decades, people said that India was too big or too diverse or too poor for democracy to last. RAMACHANDRA GUHA: There were periodic obituaries written about India, you know, that India would be disintegrated and balkanized; it would come under a military dictatorship; there would be widespread famine. None of this happened. FRAYER: Instead, India today celebrated a celebration of democracy… (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Yelling in non-English language). FRAYER: …Hoisting the tricolor over the 17th-century Red Fort of Delhi while a military band played the national anthem. (SOUNDBITE OF “JANA GANA MANA” BY RABINDRANATH TAGORE) FRAYER: In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India fundamentally democratic. (ARCHIVED RECORDING SOUND) PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: (No English spoken). FRAYER: The mother of all democracies, he said. SARKAR: But if it’s a healthy democracy, that’s a different matter altogether. FRAYER: Sarkar, the historian, says India has fallen on global democracy indices in recent years. Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has eroded the free press, politicized the civil service, co-opted the judiciary and treated some 200 million Muslims, the country’s largest minority, as second-class citizens. India has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Life expectancy at the time of independence was about 37. Now it is almost double, notes Sarkar. SARKAR: Living standards for the poorest have improved over the years, but not as much as they should have. There is massive illiteracy. Wealth is highly concentrated. FRAYER: Modi is nevertheless one of the most popular prime ministers in Indian history. He is a Hindu nationalist who has brought faith to politics in a way that many voters like. Romila Thapar is a sort of grand dame of Indian historians. She is 90 years old, so she remembers when India got its freedom in 1947 and remembers that nationalism back then was not a bad thing. ROMILA THAPAR: What did nationalism mean for us immediately after independence? It meant secularism, democracy and the concept of a nation-state. Religion should not interfere in politics. That’s what he did. FRAYER: Religion is back in Indian politics, she says. And considering what happened in partition 75 years ago, it makes some Indians nervous. Lauren Frayer, NPR News, Mumbai. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.

