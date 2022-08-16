AEG Fuels announces brand dealer network





With the addition of its latest location, AEG Fuels has announced the launch of AEG Connect, its network of branded dealers. the company said AIN it wanted to reach a certain number of locations before publicly revealing the network. The newest FBO to become an AEG brand dealer is family-owned National Jets, one of four service providers at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. It joins existing Boston Executive members at Norwood Airport in Massachusetts, Kansas Jet Center (Manhattan Regional Airport), Legacy Jet Center (Tulsa International Airport), SkyPlace FBO (San Antonio International Airport), American Aviation Center at Coastal Regional Airport Florida Space, and five of Brazil’s TAM Aviao Executiva locations (Manaus, Congonhas, Confins, Pampulha and Guarulhos). Each location is committed to “delivering superior service,” according to Miami-based AEG, and all members must undergo a periodic audit to ensure their service and equipment are up to the network’s established standards. . Members will be provided with a number of tools that will enhance their ability to compete in their market, such as a fuel loyalty program and AEG’s marketing efforts that include participation in key industry events. “With the AEG Connect network, our customers know they will receive superior service and excellence every time,” said Dave Diulus, CEO of AEG Connect. He added that customers will experience “seamless travel experiences and enjoy exceptional amenities and facilities at every location.”

