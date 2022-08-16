In Madawaska, Governor Mills Tours MaineDOT International Bridge Project





New bridge to provide critical link between Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick Madawaska, MAINE During a visit to Madawaska, Governor Janet Mills today toured the Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which will provide a critical link between Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick. Since October 2017, the 100-year-old International Bridge has been placed with a weight limit of five tonnes, limiting the travel allowed for passenger vehicles and creating a significant diversion for residents and businesses. With state and federal funding, the Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge that will have wider travel lanes, shoulders on both sides and a raised sidewalk on the underside. The new bridge is being built using steel girders supported on concrete substructures and is designed to last 100 years. The new structure will also connect to a new US Customs and Border Protection land port of entry currently under construction on the US side of the international border. Replacing the International Bridge supports the safe travel of American and Canadian residents and visitors, as well as the power of small businesses that rely on the bridge to transport their products across our borders.Governor Mills said.In partnership with the Legislature, my administration has made historic investments in Maine’s transportation infrastructure to support projects like this that will benefit people on both sides of our border. I thank the Maine Department of Transportation for its hard work and look forward to the completion of the projects in the coming years. The total cost of the project will be $97.5 million. In 2019, this project received a $36 million Infrastructure for American Reconstruction (INFRA) grant from the US Federal Highway Administration. The remaining costs are being shared by the Maine Department of Transportation and the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (NBDTI). The unprecedented level of General Fund support provided by Governor Mills and the Maine Legislature has provided MaineDOT with $185 million in additional state funding this year. This funding has saved the department’s capital transportation program by offsetting reductions in State Highway Fund revenues caused by the pandemic and higher construction costs due to inflation. This transport investment has eliminated the need for connectivity this year. We are grateful for the continued support that Governor Mills and the Maine Legislature have provided for our state’s transportation infrastructure,said MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note. State funding coupled with continued support from our federal partners helped make this project and others a reality. We are also grateful to our counterparts at the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, who have been excellent partners throughout the planning, design, permitting and construction phases of this project. The construction phase of this project is the result of a productive collaboration between MaineDOT and NBDTI. This project also involves detailed coordination with federal agencies in both the United States and Canada. In April 2021, the Maine Department of Transportation awarded the construction contract to Reed & Reed, Inc. of Woolwich. Construction began immediately after the contract was awarded. The new bridge is planned to be open for traffic by the end of 2023. The collapse of the old bridge will follow. The estimated final completion date of this project is June 30, 2025. Governor Mills visits the Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge project (L:R) Madawaska City Manager Gary Picard, Governor Mills, Rep. Danny Martin, Rep. John Martin and Senate President Troy Jackson visit the Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project

