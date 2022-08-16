ASU’s new assistant professor studies democracy





ofEconomic Club iPhoenix(ECP)Speaker series hosted by WPCarey Schoolof Business inArizona State University is celebrating its 38th anniversary and has become the main forum in the Valley for the exchange of business and economic ideas. Since the beginning of the club inJanuary 1985the audience has come to hear from leaders of leading businesses and organizations inPhoenixarea and beyond.



This season, one of those leaders is WP Carey’s new dean. Another is the first Latino president and CEO in NHL history. Plus, attendees will hear from the founder and CEO of the leading artificial intelligence assistant for recruiting. “I look forward to kicking off the fall season of this long-running event and sharing our strategic plan, which will address critical areas of growth and opportunity for the school,” saidOhad Kadandean of WPCarey Schoolof Business. “This is a plan for the entire business community, defining critical areas of development not only for our school, but forArizonaon organizations and the economy.” ECP Fall 2022 Speakers Link Tuesday, August 23

August ECP featuring a fireside chat with WPCarey Dean Ohad Kadanwho will share more about the school’s five-year strategic plan, including topics on workforce development, real estate and environmental, social and governance investments. Tuesday, September 27

September ECP displayedXavier Gutierrezpresident and CEO of the Arizona Coyotes. Tuesday, October 25

Honoring the 2022 Spirit of Enterprise AwardAaron Matosfounder and CEO of Paradox. ECP fans can enjoy too

Wednesday, November 16

ASU/PNC Bank’s 59th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon with Economic Experts. ECP virtual events are free and run byafternoon to 1:00 p.m(Arizonatime), live on Zoom. The 59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon is a paid event presented by the WPCarey Department of Economics. Offered both in person and virtually byFrom 11:15 to 13:30(Arizonatime). The 2023 ECP season will be announced as details are finalised. To view the latest information and register for upcoming virtual and in-person events, visiteconclubphx.orgor call 480-727-0596.

