Global News: CBPR Forum – Security Boulevard





On April 21, 2022, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and the United States of America issued a Global Declaration on Cross-Border Privacy Rules announcing the creation of the Global Forum on Cross-Border Privacy Rules. (Global CBPR Forum). In the statement establishing the Global CBPR Forum, US Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said, "The establishment of the Global CBPR Forum reflects the beginning of a new era of multilateral cooperation in promoting reliable data flows global that are of critical importance to our modern economy. The CBPR Global Forum aims to create the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) and Privacy Recognition Systems for Processors (PRP), first-of-its-kind data privacy certifications that help companies demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards. data privacy. The CBPR Global Forum builds on existing APEC frameworks and aims to increase adoption of the framework globally. It recognizes that interoperability can occur where countries have common privacy values ​​even though there are distinct nuances in their privacy regulations. The current system sets a data protection baseline for all countries to register and allows national regulators such as the US Federal Trade Commission to impose fines for wrongdoing. Accountability agencies, or private or public third-party auditors, check whether companies comply with the voluntary set of international privacy standards. The CBPR Global Forum will be administered independently and separately from the APEC Systems. The founding members of the Global CBPR Forum will consult with the accountability agents and certified companies in the APEC Systems to formally transition operations from APEC to the Global CBPR Forum and will give at least 30 days notice to the accountability agents. All approved accountability agents and certified companies will be automatically recognized in the new Global CBPR Forum based on the same conditions that are recognized within the APEC CBPR and PRP Systems.

