Amazon’s Global Volunteer Month involves hundreds of partners

Amazon is kicking off its Global Volunteer Month, a month-long initiative dedicated to fostering meaningful impact in the communities where our employees live and work around the world. From August 15 to September 16, Amazon employees will volunteer with organizations and causes they are passionate about to further engage within their communities. Partnering with more than 400 community organizations for in-person or virtual volunteer opportunities, Amazon employees will build homes for families in need, help job seekers write resumes, make meals at local food banks, pack relief boxes from disasters and to prepare and donate back to – school items for families in incurable neighborhoods, along with many other volunteer activities.

We employ more than 1 million people in dozens of countries. We believe that the passion, ideas and time of our employees make a difference, said Alice Shobe, Amazon’s global director of Community. Our Global Volunteer Month is an example of how we use our resources for good. We have formed partnerships with many community organizations in recent years. Because we invest in the places where our employees work, this initiative helps us partner with more local organizations and civic leaders. We want them to know they can count on Amazon and their employees to build healthy and equitable communities.

Volunteer opportunities will address a variety of issues, from housing inequality and food insecurity to education and humanitarian aid. One of the upcoming Global Volunteer Month initiatives in the Puget Sound region will help improve Seattle’s public parks. In partnership with the Seattle Parks Foundation, the City of Seattle Parks Department, and the Office of the Mayor, we’re excited to have hundreds of Amazon volunteers participate in an initiative to clean up and beautify Seattle Parks at 10 community green spaces throughout the city.

The effort supports Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrells One Seattle initiative to help create a thriving, innovative and equitable city. Harrell noted the impact of Amazon’s corporate support and volunteer service.

We have more work to do to deliver positive and equitable outcomes, but by working together toward common goals with partners like Amazon, we are making progress, Harrell said. At One Seattle, we understand that the human connections and relationship building that comes from these volunteer opportunities are invaluable, and I’m excited to see the force-multiplying effect this effort has on our communities.

Wendy Leedy, an Amazon Web Services employee in Arlington, Virginia, currently co-leads local social impact initiatives that help connect employees with nonprofits in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. She looks forward to engaging colleagues through Global Month of Amazons Volunteerism.

Volunteering is a way for me, my peers and our families to help address pressing needs in our community, Leedy said. We want to make a positive impact where we live and work, and we strive to do so on a range of issues we’re passionate about, from helping to refurbish facilities at Homestretch, a non-profit organization that addresses the root causes of homelessness, to to partner with Clean the World to prepare kits. of essential supplies that help families recover from a crisis. I am excited to help raise awareness of local community partners and coordinate our support.

Amazon donated more than $360 million in cash contributions to hundreds of organizations around the world last year, and the company recently named the #1 corporate philanthropist in the Puget Sound region, his birthplace.

Our philanthropic initiatives range from Engineer the future of Amazona program that funds computer science education for underserved schools across the country, in our partnership with Marys placea shelter for families experiencing homelessness inside one of our Seattle office buildings.

In 2021, we also created Housing Equity Fund, a $2 billion initiative to build and preserve more than 20,000 units of affordable housing in our city communities. In the first year, we committed to building and preserving more than 8,000 affordable homes, increasing the affordable housing stock by more than 20% in Bellevue, Washington and Arlington, Virginia.

Learn more about Amazon community effortsand get updates on Global Month of Volunteerism (GMV) by following #AmazonGMV on social media to find out how our employees are supporting local nonprofits around the world.