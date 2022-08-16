



Fordham Law is pleased to announce that Cecilia Caldeira has been named assistant dean for international and non-JD programs. Caldeira, who brings deep experience in building law school programs, will lead Fordham Law’s efforts to enhance its educational offerings and expand its reach across the globe. I look forward to being a part of the Fordham Law community and hope to help shape and grow all graduate and non-JD offerings, said the boiler. Caldeira comes to Fordham Law from Brooklyn Law School, where she served as director of international programs. She also taught Fundamentals of American Law and Introduction to US Legal Research and Writing to foreign-trained lawyers in the LL.M. program as an adjunct professor. In her role as director of international programs, Caldeira helped oversee all aspects related to non-JD programs, including student recruitment, advising, and enrollment, and fostered academic relationships and agreements with international institutions. Previously, Caldeira lhas led the international and graduate programs at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, where she also learn introductory courses in US legal research and writing and the American legal system. She co-created the Pace Pre-Law Certificate Program, a comprehensive certificate program for aspiring attorneys that began in 2018. She also served as associate director of admissions at Haub Law School, where she oversaw and created various law school programs and certifications related to marketing and student recruitment. boilers began her legal career in real estate with private equity at Sugar Hill Capital Partners, serving in and assisting the New York City Civil Court and the Environmental Control Board on various legal matters, among other responsibilities. Originally from Brazil, Caldeira grew up in Westchester County, New York and speaks several languages, including Portuguese, Spanish and Italian. She received her MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, a JD from Saint Louis University School of Law, and a BA in economics and English from Bryn Mawr College. the boiler succeeds tone Jaeger-FineWHO resigned from her position as assistant dean for international and non-JD programs this summer after 16 years. Jaeger-Fine will remain involved with the Law School as a senior advisor.

