School of Nursing researcher’s water birth study drawing international attention





Emory University School of Nursing Assistant Professor Priscilla Hall, PhD, contributed to a recent meta-analysis study on water births that is gaining wide recognition. The study shows that water births offer clear benefits to mothers and their babies, with fewer complications than standard methods of care. The new research involving Hall is receiving significant attention from medical professionals and media sources such as “Good Morning America.” Water birth is when a woman in labor gives birth in a deep bath or birthing pool. The newborn begins to breathe as soon as his/her face emerges from the surface of the water. Water birth is relatively uncommon in the United States and is considered an alternative modality of care, despite being a safe and valuable intervention for women in labor. The reasons for the lack of availability of this intervention are complex, but one contributing factor is the lack of information about water birth safety in medical education. “This makes the intervention feel foreign to clinicians and facilitates the assumption that water birth is an alternative form of care primarily for midwifery patients in out-of-hospital settings,” it said. Hall. She continued, “This meta-analysis study focused primarily on hospital-based care, the setting where physicians provide care and where 98 percent of US births occur. The focus of the study on the hospital setting made it meaningful for doctors and brought it wider attention.” The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from Oxford Brookes University, with Ethel Burns, PhD, as principal investigator, Jennifer Vanderlaan, PhD from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and Claire Feeley, PhD from King’s College London. A synthesis of the available evidence led the team to conclude that water births in an obstetric setting have multiple benefits, including lower levels of pain and reduced heavy bleeding during labour. The study also showed that water births lead to higher levels of satisfaction for mothers and improved chances of avoiding perineal tears or tears. Royal College of Midwives expressed support for the study, saying, “Research showing the safety and positive benefits for women who have water births has been welcomed by the Royal College of Midwives. The research showed that women who had water births in a hospital obstetric unit had fewer medical interventions and complications during and after birth. This meta-analysis research confirms that water births are safe for women, and Hall hopes that medical professionals will consider the intervention as a viable option for all low-risk women, regardless of the birth environment. “I would like to see water baths in every hospital. Research shows that water births are safe to offer as a mode of birth. I hope the attention this study gets will move things in that direction.” For more information about this study, Click here. About Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing produces nurse leaders who are transforming health care through science, education, practice and policy. Graduates go on to become national and international leaders in patient care, public health, government, research and education. Others qualify to seek certification as nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives. The doctor of nurse practice (DNP) program trains nurse anesthetists and advanced leaders in health care administration. The school also maintains a PhD program in partnership with Emory’s Laney Graduate School. For more information, visit https://www.nursing.emory.edu/. About Priscilla Hall, PhD Hall lectures in the areas of maternal child nursing and midwifery and works in the maternity simulation lab at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. She received her PhD from Emory’s Laney Graduate School, where she received the Silver Bowl Award for outstanding work as a doctoral candidate. Her dissertation was titled: “Keeping together and falling apart: women’s experiences of childbirth”. Prior to her academic work, Hall was in clinical practice as a nurse midwife and is currently engaged in midwifery practice in the delivery setting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.emory.edu/stories/2022/08/son_waterbirth_8_15_22/story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos