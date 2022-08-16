Iran adviser suggests nuclear deal ‘closer’ than ever as Tehran responds to EU proposal





IRNA reported that Iran returned the draft of the Vienna Agreement to the EU on Tuesday, but the agency did not publish Iran’s response.

On Twitter, an adviser to Iran’s negotiating team, Mohammad Marandi, said Iran had “expressed its concerns” about the draft but “the remaining issues are not too difficult to resolve”.

“These concerns are based on previous US/EU violations. I can’t say there will be a deal, but we are closer than we have been before,” Marandi wrote.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. In the wake of the US withdrawal, Iran has increasingly violated the agreements it made under the deal and expanded its nuclear program.

Iran has said any final deal must protect the country’s rights and guarantee the lifting of sanctions, which could be lifted tens of billions of dollars in oil and gas revenue and to boost Iran’s struggling economy. Citing the position of the Iranian negotiating team, IRNA reported on Tuesday that differences remain on three issues. In two of those cases, the US had “expressed its verbal flexibility”, IRNA reported. The third issue concerns the parties “guaranteeing the continuation” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA), according to IRNA. And this “depends on the realism of the United States to secure Iran’s opinion,” IRNA reported, citing the negotiating team. The issues were discussed in detail on Monday during a special meeting of the National Security Council, IRNA reported. The European Union has not officially acknowledged that it has received Iran’s response. Earlier on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that if the US showed a realistic and flexible response to Iran’s offer, they “would be at the point of agreement”. Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran was ready to reach a conclusion through a foreign ministerial meeting and announce the final deal if his views were accepted. “The next few days are important days,” he said. Last week, a State Department spokesman told CNN that the US was “ready to quickly conclude an agreement based on the EU’s proposals.”

