PEI’s Acadian community makes a little noise to celebrate National Acadian Day
Members of P.E.I.’s Acadian community grabbed their blares and flags Monday at noon to participate in a noise at the RusticoCommemoration of National Acadian Day.
The parade was followed by the flag raising ceremony and the singing of the academic national anthem.Ave Maria Stella,AND canada,before a traditional Acadian meal at Rustico’s Farmer’s Bank.
According to Statistics Canada, there were 3,486 people in PEI who identified as Acadian in 2015, representing less than one per cent of the island’s total population that year.
Isabelle Dasylva-Gill, executive director of Socit Acadienne et Francophonede l’.-P.-., said the annual event is about listening.
“Historically the community is very discreet and all that, but it’s kind of a time to make noise,” she said.
“It’s basically our way of saying we’ve been here a long time and we’re still here. Hear us out, join us in the party.”
Chef Robert Pendergast was in charge of preparing the main course this year. He said he chose to make chicken fricot, an Acadian stew, because his mother, who is from western PEI, often cooks it at home.
“When my mom went to high school, she was picked on for being Acadian and for a heavy French accent. And she basically said, ‘Well, I’ll be damned if I’m going to let these people push me around. “. And I’m very fortunate that that was her attitude,” Pendergast said.
“We lived in Saulnierville in Nova Scotia, and it made me realize that there were a lot of academics in other places. And then coming home, it also made me realize that, you know, there was nothing to be ashamed of. or ashamed of it [being] Acadian was actually a good thing.”
‘Hope for the future’
Arnold Smith, chairman of the board of the Farmers Bank and Doucet House Museums, was helping out by putting out some ice cream.
Smith, who is not Acadian, said seeing so many young people participating in the festivities and learning about Acadian history gives him “hope for the future.”
“When I went to school … 50-some years ago, we had this little Prince Edward Island history book and the mention of the Acadians was just superficial in it,” Smith said.
“We never learned about the deportation from Prince Edward Island and the scale and the tragedy that it was. And so all these things about our history we don’t know and we don’t understand. And it’s a picture like this that brings it forward . . .”
‘All are welcome’
This year, the festivities opened with a land acknowledgment that mentioned the friendship between the Acadian and Mi’kmawP.EI communities
Dasylva-Gill said that without that friendship, the Acadian community would not have been able to survive the deportation.
“They were here, they welcomed them, they helped them. And I think over the years this friendship grew,” she said. “We never forgot that friendship, I think, and we’re always trying to find ways to revive it and really pass it on to the next generation.”
“Everyone is welcome,” Pendergast said. “I think it’s important to be inclusive, not just across the board with cultures, but also make sure we include young people.”
Dasylva-Gill encouraged people who are interested in learning about Acadian culture to attend activities at the six community centers in the region.
She said whether you speak French or not, entertainment is a “universal language”.
