Wildland firefighters from Nova Scotia head out to fight wildfires in Newfoundland





A team of Nova Scotians is preparing to battle stubborn fires in Newfoundland. The province is sending 20 of its wildland firefighters and an agency representative to join crews in Gander, NL They will depart for Shubenacadie, NS, at noon on Monday to fight two wildfires in Newfoundland near the Bay d’Espoirhighway and Paradise Lake that span over 5,200 hectares and over 6,600 hectares respectively. Scott Tingley, Forest Protection Manager with the Department of Natural and Renewable Resources, briefs Nova Scotia firefighters heading to Newfoundland. (Communications Nova Scotia) Tory Rushton, the minister of natural resources and renewables, said firefighters will travel to Newfoundland by ferry on Tuesday. He said firefighters will deploy to areas they are needed to provide ground support once they land. “We’re very proud of our firefighters and very proud of the ability that we’re able to send some of our crews to help Newfoundland,” Rushton said. A nearly week-long state of emergency in parts of central Newfoundland was lifted a few days ago. The Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop’s Falls, Botwood and Coast of Bays regions were all under an evacuation alert. Special air quality statements were also removed. Changing weather conditions show the damage caused by a wildfire near the Bay d’Espoir Highway in central Newfoundland. (Darrell Roberts/CBC) The Bay d’Espoir highway fire is considered 20 percent contained. Premier Andrew Furey said Newfoundland is entering the next phase of firefighting. Nova Scotia officials said current fire conditions allow resources to be shared with their neighbors and that the department will maintain adequate firefighting resources within the province. “We looked at what our capabilities are here and where it was in our province, and of course we assessed the risk and the benefits. But we’re very happy that we were in a safe environment that we can offer firefighters at this time and still cover our province during our fire season,” Rushton said Monday morning. Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which ensures that all provinces and territories receive help if forest fires are too large to handle on their own. The costs of jurisdictions sending assistance are covered by the affected province. Nova Scotia wildland firefighters and agency representatives before departing for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Communications Nova Scotia)

