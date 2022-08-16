Indonesia Widodo hails strong economy, rising global profile | News from business and economy

International
Medan, Indonesia Indonesia stands at the pinnacle of international leadership and its economy is strong enough to withstand global headwinds, Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo said in an annual speech to parliament.
Striking an optimistic tone ahead of Indonesia’s 77th independence day on August 17, Widodo said on Tuesday that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong amid global economic turbulence and as crisis after crisis haunts the world.
Addressing the issue of rising prices, the Indonesian leader said inflation had reached 4.9 percent in July, compared with 7 percent across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 9 percent in developed countries.
Widodo said the Southeast Asian nation has also seen its status rise on the international stage as a result of its ongoing presidency of the G20 and the coming years’ chairmanship of ASEAN.
This shows that we [are at the] the pinnacle of global leadership, said Widodo, who wore a traditional Paksian dress of moss green and gold from the Bangka Belitung Islands.
Deni Friawan, an economic researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), described the speech as very optimistic and confident.
This optimism is good for inviting public participation, but it can also be dangerous and there is a fear of overconfidence, Friawan told Al Jazeera.
Friawan said that while Indonesia’s economic fundamentals appear to be strong compared to some other countries, the picture has been distorted by government interventions to control large increases in commodity prices.
Inflation and exchange rates are maintained at this time, but the cost of doing so is also expensive, he said. Inflation is low because we do not make fuel price adjustments, but energy subsidies have increased to IDR 502 trillion ($34 billion).
Like most of the globe, Indonesia has faced supply chain problems caused by a combination of factors, including the war in Ukraine and high consumer demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his speech, Widodo said Indonesia’s growing international status lay in growing interest in its downstream industries, which include processing abundant raw materials such as crude oil and nickel to allow for export of products. ready more expensive.
Widodo said the Indonesian economy grew 5.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022, with a surplus of about IDR 364 trillion ($24 billion).
Steel exports reached IDR 306 trillion ($20.7 billion) in 2021, an 18-fold increase over 2016, and are forecast to reach IDR 440 trillion ($27 billion) by the end of 2022, the Indonesian leader said.
Friawan, the CSIS researcher, said that governments’ focus on downstream has had controversial results.
The president sees the success of downstream nickel only from the point of view of increased investment and steel exports, but not from the careful calculation of the added value that Indonesia actually receives, he said.
Keep in mind, having a lot of natural resources does not mean that Indonesia can be competitive for industrial production and manufacturing from natural resources. To be competitive, you also need the supporting technology, capabilities, capacity and economies of scale.
Widodo also referred to his Nusantara heritage project, Indonesia’s proposed new capital in Borneo. The project, which aims to raise 80 percent of its funding from private concerns, has been controversial, with some critics saying it will lead to the displacement of indigenous peoples and could centralize power in ways that could be unconstitutional.
What is interesting in my opinion is that Jokowi remains committed to carrying out this major project amidst the uncertainty of the economic situation, both domestically and abroad, Siwage Dharma Negara, senior fellow at the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, told Al Jazeera. .
The president remains optimistic about our economic ability to recover from the pandemic, while still advising that we must be vigilant and cautious about conditions that are very uncertain.
