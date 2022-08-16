China sanctions seven senior Taiwanese officials after second US congressional delegation visits Taipei





China on Tuesday announced sanctions against seven “hard-line” pro-independence Taiwanese politicians and officials, including Taipei’s representative in Washington, amid concerns over increasing visits by foreign dignitaries to the self-governing island claimed by Beijing. The sanctions were announced by Beijing following trips to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August and a US congressional delegation led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Monday. Also last week, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute visited Taiwan. Lithuania is part of the European Union. China has already imposed sanctions on Pelosi and Agnes and held high-intensity military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, raising fears of an armed conflict with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its mainland. After Pelosi’s visit, China is worried there will be a flurry of visits by senior officials from the US and allied countries to the self-governing island. China announced sanctions against seven Taiwanese government officials and politicians, saying they pushed a pro-independence agenda for the breakaway island. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the ruling Communist Party of China said on Tuesday those sanctioned and their family members would not be allowed to enter China, Hong Kong or Macau. They will not be allowed to do business with Chinese territory. “Their affiliated companies and financial sponsors will not be allowed to earn profits from the mainland,” a spokesman for the office was quoted as saying by Xinhua. The Taiwan office will take other necessary measures and those sanctioned will be “held responsible for life,” the spokesman said. “For a period of time, a small number of tireless Taiwan independence activists have tried their best to cooperate with outside forces to carry out ‘independence’ provocations, deliberately inciting close confrontations and unwittingly undermining peace and Taiwan’s stability. the strait They performed extremely poorly during Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan,” said the spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. “The names of the brave separatists announced on Tuesday are only part of the list,” the spokesman said.

