International
Funding news for global health researchers: 15 August 2022
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements, and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Special announcements
Climate and Health Scholars Program announced
This new program aims to bring climate and health-focused scientists from outside the US federal government to work with NIH staff to build climate and health capacity.
Extended Grants.gov Outage Duration Impacts September 22-30 Expiration Dates
This notice informs the NIH community and AHRQ of the application due date adjustments to accommodate the planned timing of the federal system shutdown.
LMIC-related funding opportunities have just been announced
Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities
Financing options
NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
General NIH announcements that may be of interest to global health researchers:
Notice of changes in funding opportunities that may be of interest to global health researchers:
Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities that may be of interest to global health researchers:
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs) that may be of interest to global health researchers:
Non-NIH funding opportunities that may be of interest to global health researchers:
-
Covenant Africa Center of Excellence for Applied Computing and Communication (CApIC-ACE) at Covenant University in Ota, Nigeria, invites applicants from Nigeria and West and Central Africa for Masters and Ph.D. programs in Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology and Information and Communication Engineering (ICE). Sponsorship and three-month intensive English language training available (for French-speaking applicants).
Application deadline: August 19, 2022
-
OWSD – Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early Career Women Scientists in the Developing World encourage women working and living in developing countries who are in the early stages of their scientific careers. Winners must have a visible impact on the research environment, both regionally and internationally, and must have received their Ph.D. in STEM in the last ten years.
Application deadline: September 15, 2022
- The American Association for Cancer Research has two grants due in September:
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Training opportunities
- Research and Research Training Capacity Building Grant Writing Webinar Series is an informational webinar series for faculty and sponsored programs/research development staff. Participants will learn considerations for determining the readiness of a research and grant writing idea, selecting opportunities to apply for, writing an effective grant application, and soliciting appropriate feedback.
- Postdoctoral positions at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are now open in the Virus Ecology Unit in the Laboratory of Virology:
Abstract submission options
-
Joint Annual Health Scientific Conference 2022 hosted by Makerere University College of Health Sciences is accepting abstract submissions.
Conference dates: September 21-23, 2022
Last submission: August 12, 2022
-
2022 SU-CUGH Global Health Conference, catalyzing global health innovations for sustainable developmentis accepting applications for panels, abstracts and satellite sessions.
Conference dates: October 22-30, 2022
Submission deadline: August 18, 2022
-
International Conference on Malignancies in HIV/AIDS (ICMH) organized by the National Cancer Institute is accepting abstracts.
Conference dates: October 2425, 2022
Last submission: August 26, 2022
-
Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH) 2023 is accepting submissions for panels and abstracts.
Conference dates: April 14-16, 2023
Submission deadline: September 30, 2022
- Conference Abstract Advisory Program will connect early career CUGH and AFREhealth members (advisors) with more experienced CUGH and AFREhealth members (advisors) to improve the quality of abstracts prior to submission.
Events
Events for global health researchers:
Sources
