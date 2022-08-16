Microsoft thwarts Russia-linked hackers targeting NATO countries





WASHINGTON Microsoft has taken action to disrupt hacking campaigns linked to a highly persistent Russian threat actor that has targeted defense and intelligence consulting companies, among other entities, primarily in NATO countries, the company announced today. Since 2017, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has been tracking the Russian state-sponsored group SEABORGIUM, whose campaigns include phishing and credential theft campaigns. Its interventions have also been linked to hack-and-leak campaigns, where stolen data is used to shape narratives in targeted countries, the company said in an advisory. The company said the information gathered during the SEABORGIUM intrusions is likely to support traditional espionage objectives and information operations as opposed to financial motivations. According to Microsoft, SEABORGIUM primarily targets NATO countries, particularly the US and the UK, with occasional targeting of other countries in the Baltics, Nordics and Eastern Europe. Such targeting has included the Ukrainian government sector in the months leading up to the Russian invasion and organizations involved in support roles for the war in Ukraine. RELATED: Learning from Ukraine, DISA expands Thunderdome to include classified SIPRNet Microsoft assessed that Ukraine is likely not the primary focus of SEABORGIUM and is more likely a reactive focus area” for the group among other targets. It has also targeted former intelligence officials, experts on Russian affairs and Russian citizens abroad. The company said that SEABORGIUM uses fake online personas through LinkedIn accounts and email addresses to send phishing attachments to individuals and organizations. Microsoft also confirmed that SEABORGIUM has been observed extracting emails and attachments from inboxes, setting up inbox forwarding rules logging into dead accounts controlled by actors where they have long-term access to collected data and using impersonation accounts where sensitive information is shared between them and their targets. Last year, MSTIC attributed an information operation to SEABORGIUM that involved documents stolen from a political organization in the UK, which were uploaded to a public PDF file-sharing site, which were then amplified on social media via SEABORGIUM accounts. Then, in May this year, Microsoft and Google TAG discovered attacks by SEABORGIUM to steal documents from UK political organizations and activists, according to the advisory. Threat actors stole emails and documents from pro-Brexit activists, which were then leaked online, Reuters reported. “In the said operation, actors discovered emails/documents from 2018 to 2022, allegedly stolen from Protonmail customer accounts belonging to high-level Brexit supporters, to build a narrative that participants were planning a coup “, the advisory says. “The narrative was amplified using social media and through specific politically themed media sources, which garnered quite a broad following.” Microsoft in its advisory shared a list of “indicators of compromise” believed to be associated with SEABORGIUM’s phishing campaigns. “While we have observed only two instances of direct involvement, MSTIC is unable to rule out that SEABORGIUM’s intrusion operations may have provided data used through other sources of information,” according to the advisory. “As with any information operation, Microsoft urges caution in disseminating or amplifying direct narratives and asks readers to be critical that malicious actors may have intentionally inserted misinformation or misinformation to aid their narrative.” Recommended

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2022/08/microsoft-disrupts-russian-linked-hackers-targeting-nato-countries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos