The United Kingdom approved omicron-specific booster injections. They’re coming to the US soonExBulletin

The United Kingdom approved omicron-specific booster injections. They're coming to the US soon
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
The UK has become the first country to approve vaccine boosters designed to target the microbe variant of COVID-19, paving the way for Britons to receive their shots in early autumn.
Moderna’s UK-approved drug is “bivalent”, meaning it is a mix of two versions of the vaccine: half targeting the original strain of COVID-19 and half a new formulation designed to fight the original omicron variant, too. known as BA.1.
“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our armor to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” Dr. said in a statement.
Researchers in the United Kingdom found that the omicron booster produced by Moderna “triggers a strong immune response” against both the original 2020 strain of the coronavirus and the original omicron variant that appeared late last year.
The one approved in the UK is a different shot from the micron-specific booster that US officials hope to release this fall.
Here in the US, The FDA has asked vaccine developers to target omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 the two types that currently make up the vast majority of cases here instead of focusing on the original omicron variant that swept the country last winter.
The Moderna strike approved Monday in the UK was less effective against the BA.5 although it still “generates[d] a good immune response” against this strain, the researchers said.
British regulators also found that side effects of the bivalent vaccine were similar to those of the original Moderna vaccine “usually mild and self-resolving” and that there were no serious safety concerns.
Why does the US want different omicron boosters?
modern‘s bivalent enhancer along with a similar one made from Pfizer and BioNTech it is more effective against newer variants of the virus than the original vaccines.
But these bivalent shots were designed around the original omicron variant, and as a result, they are less effective against the BA.4 and BA.5.
The original omicron variant appeared in late 2021 and helped fuel the massive wave of infections during last year’s holiday season. Since then, it has morphed into a handful of different subvariants that, one by one, have come to dominate the caseload. Now, the BA.5 subvariant is dominant in the US, which accounts for almost 90% of all cases.
That rapid change in the composition of the virus has been “a moving target” for health officials trying to guide vaccine policy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the US.
In late June, the FDA, with its eyes on the possibility of another winter surge, decided to ask vaccine manufacturers to create a bivalent vaccine that targeted BA.4 and BA.5, rather than the original omicron strain.
“Hopefully, this will be pretty close to whatever variant evolves as we go into the fall and winter,” Fauci said in an interview with NPR late last month.
When will omicron amplifiers be available in the US?
Officials have signaled that specific omicron boosters will be available to Americans sometime this fall.
The US has bought more than 170 million total doses of omicron enhancers from Pfizer and Moderna. (That’s not enough for all 330 million Americans. But only about two-thirds of Americans completed their initial course of the vaccine, and less than half of those received booster shots.)
The regulatory process that helps show that vaccines are safe and effective is still being developed. Officials have said they hope to authorize the boosters by mid-September.
Can I just get an original booster now?
Americans who are 50 and older, along with some immunocompromised people, can now get a second booster shot, according to CDC guidelines.
For others, some experts say that new BA.4 and BA.5-specific boosters are expected soon enough that it’s worth the wait.
Most people under 50 who otherwise do not have underlying conditions already have protection. Although the effectiveness of the original vaccine and the booster have faded some, they still help, especially in preventing serious infections and hospitalization. Except this, some estimates say that up to 80% of Americans have contracted COVID-19adding natural immunity to the mix.
Plus, vaccines may be less effective when they are taken too close together. All in all, if you’re young and otherwise healthy, you may be better off waiting for the new booster this fall, said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University.
“If you get a vaccine now, the concern is that you won’t respond as well when you get another vaccine so close to this. You have to have some time between vaccine doses,” del Rio said in an interview with NPR. earlier this month. “In other words, there’s more risk than benefit to getting another booster right now.”
Additional reporting by NPR’s Rob Stein.
