India-China tensions: Yuan Wang 5 docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

A Chinese research vessel docked at a government-leased southern Sri Lankan port in Beijing on Tuesday, officials said, despite security concerns raised by India over the vessels’ presence in nearby waters.

Port workers in Hambantota enthusiastically welcomed the Yuan Wang 5, waving Sri Lankan and Chinese flags, while the ship displayed a large banner reading: Hello Sri Lanka.

However, the arrival of the ships appears to have exacerbated tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, which have spent billions of dollars on development and deals with Sri Lanka, an island of 22 million people located on a major trade route.

The Yuan Wang 5 had initially sought permission to dock at the port last week, but the visit was delayed after concerns were raised about the ships’ presence, although India denied putting any pressure on Colombo.

China says the ship is used for scientific research, but the US Defense Department says the ship is under the command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and is capable of tracking satellites and missile launches.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said the government had engaged in extensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view to resolving the issue in a spirit of friendship, mutual trust and constructive dialogue.

He said the ship had been given permission to dock on the condition that no scientific research be carried out in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrival of ships at the Hambantota port was always going to be controversial China leased the port from Sri Lanka in 2017 for 99 years after Colombo failed to pay debts related to the construction of the facility.

At the time, the deal raised concerns that it would give China access to a key shipping lane, placing it within India’s traditional sphere of influence. And the presence of a ship packed with advanced technology has unnerved Sri Lanka’s neighbors.

According to a US Department of Defense report released last year, the ship is under the command of the PLA’s Strategic Support Force (SSF), a theater command-level organization created to centralize the PLA’s strategic cyberspace , electronic, information, communication and psychological warfare missions and capabilities.

The SSF also operates space support vessels Yuan Wang that track ICBM and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches, the US report said.

Carl Schuster, a former U.S. Navy captain and former director of operations at the U.S. Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center, said New Delhi’s concern about the presence of the ships in Sri Lanka is likely to because of his monitoring abilities.

Spying is not its primary mission, its primary mission is satellite tracking and monitoring of missile launches, telemetry and satellite status in the PRC, but the same capability can and often is used to monitor other countries’ satellite operations, downlinks and missile telemetry, he said.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the ship was conducting scientific research in accordance with international law.

It does not affect the security and economic interests of any country and should not be interfered with by third parties, spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Yuan Wang 5 has become a symbol of rising tensions between India and China, both of which have financially supported Colombo as it experiences its worst financial crisis in decades.

India has given crucial help in Sri Lanka as it suffers food, fuel and medicine shortages, borrowing $4 billion in credit lines.

China is also a major creditor of Sri Lanka and is vital to Sri Lanka’s efforts to restructure its debt to secure a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Relations between India and China have long been strained, albeit in recent years a prolonged military conflict along their common Himalayan border has claimed dozens of lives.

Meanwhile, India has drawn closer to the United States in an effort to balance China’s increasingly assertive posture in the Indo-Pacific. In October, Washington and New Delhi will hold a joint military exercise less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the disputed India-China border, further straining ties between the two nuclear-armed powers.

In late July, India’s Ministry of Works spokesman Arindam Bagchi expressed concern over the visit of Chinese ships to Sri Lanka, telling reporters that the government carefully monitors any development that concerns India’s security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to protect them.

On August 5, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a letter to the Chinese Embassy in Colombo postponing the arrival of Yuan Wang 5 until further consultations were held on the matter.

Three days later, without mentioning India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said that the brutal interference in Sri Lanka’s foreign relations was an act to take advantage of someone when they are in danger, which is against basic norms. of international relations.

India later rejected claims that its concerns were the cause of the delay in the ship’s docking, with Bagchi telling reporters last week that Sri Lanka is a sovereign country and makes its own independent decisions.

On Monday, India demonstrated the strength of its commitment to Sri Lanka by gifting the island nation a reconnaissance aircraft in a ceremony attended by Sri Lanka’s President.

The gift of an aircraft underscores the cooperation between the maritime neighbours, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Sri Lanka presents the ideal shipping hub for Chinese imports and exports and remains very strategic for India, said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the New Delhi Center for Policy Research.

Sri Lanka was caught between a rock and a hard place, he said, referring to India and China in no particular way.

The Chinese had pressured him. The Indians had put pressure on them. And they can’t afford to lose any help. All countries that are small and economically weak will face these challenges if they are in a difficult neighborhood.

China has been investing in Sri Lanka for decades when most of the international community stopped.

While many Western countries froze funding to Sri Lanka over alleged human rights abuses during a decades-long civil war that ended in 2009, China provided the former Rajapaksa government with economic aid, said Ganeshan Wignaraja, senior research fellow. in the British think tank. ODI Global.

Sri Lanka then felt it could use China as a vehicle for infrastructure-led economic development, he said.

Between 2005 and 2017, China spent almost 15 billion to Sri Lanka, but as the island nation’s economic fortunes waned, it struggled to repay its debt and the countries agreed to the long-term port deal.

Wignaraja said that by sending the Yuan Wang 5 to Hambantota port, he was testing the limits of that arrangement.

China was testing the terms of the lease agreement by sending a ship that has satellites on board and has a very advanced capability, Wignaraja said.