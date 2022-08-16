US-Russia nuclear war could starve 5 billion, study says





Placeholder on load item actions About two-thirds of the world could starve to death in the event of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States, according to a study led by Rutgers University published Monday. Nuclear conflict would lead to catastrophic disruptions in food supplies as sun-blocking soot and withering ash grow worldwide, the researchers wrote in the peer-reviewed study. published in the journal Nature Food. Even a smaller-scale nuclear war between Pakistan and India would devastate food supplies, reduce global output by 7 percent within five years, and kill up to 2.5 billion people. Food insecurity in these cases would be more deadly than nuclear explosions, the study predicts. The data tell us one thing: We need to prevent a nuclear war from happening, climate scientist Alan Robock, co-author of the study, said in a statement. The researchers examined how wind patterns might spread smoke and fire from nuclear attacks and cloud skies over major food exporters such as the United States and China. The lack of sunlight would destroy crops and could lead to a 90 percent drop in livestock, fisheries and crop production worldwide within four years of a conflict between major nuclear powers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased Chinese military exercises near Taiwan have renewed fears of nuclear conflict. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nuclear forces were combat ready, fueling fears of a possible nuclear conflict with the West 30 years after the end of the Cold War. (Russian officials later tried to soften Putin’s warning.) China has conducted numerous drills around Taiwan following recent trips by US lawmakers to the island, which Beijing claims as its territory. The instability in the Taiwan Strait comes as Western experts warn that Beijing is accelerating a build-up of its nuclear arsenal. Nuclear war would compound existing threats to food security. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic have already severely disrupted global food production. A record 345 million people worldwide faces food insecurity, an increase of nearly 200 million compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Food Programme. Nuclear threat higher now than in Cold War, British official warns In response, countries such as India and Malaysia have limited exports of wheat and chicken. Fear of global conflict, whether or not nuclear weapons may be involved and the resulting food insecurity could prompt countries to further restrict exports or stockpile food supplies. The psychological impact may be greater than the actual damage, said William Chen, a professor of food science at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and director of a government-affiliated food safety program. To prepare for greater global volatility, he added, countries must move away from traditional agriculture and diversify their food sources. Mushroom farming, indoor farming and the production of insect protein or microalgal feeds may offer alternatives. These don’t require as much space, Chen said. They can be grown in your kitchen, in an underground space and rely less on an environment exposed to nuclear war.

