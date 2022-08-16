Greece says it will try to recover the body of a migrant girl from a river island





Mitarachi was visiting Greece’s wider Evros region a day after police there found 35 Syrians and three Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and seven children, who had been hiding in Greek territory after crossing the river from Turkey.

Aid agencies and media reports said the child, who was from Syria and was traveling with her parents and sister, had died from a scorpion sting.

Mitarachi said last week that the island in the Evros River was Turkish territory and that Greek authorities had contacted their Turkish counterparts about the matter.

“Unfortunately, it appears that a 5-year-old girl lost her life on Turkish soil,” Mitarachi told reporters during a visit to Evros.

“We will coordinate with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent to ensure that this girl’s body is brought to Greece to be buried with dignity by her family. The Turkish Interior Ministry was not immediately available for comment. According to media and activists, migrants tried to reach the Greek mainland but were pushed back. Greece has repeatedly denied that it forcibly expelled refugees or migrants at border crossings. Mitarachi told reporters on Tuesday that the group entered Greek territory for the first time on August 14 and hid for a day. They had previously been arrested by Turkish authorities and later brought to the riverbank and forced to cross, he said. On Monday he said a boat was found near them. “They were threatened by the Turkish police that they would cross illegally into the European Union. This is a push forward which is completely illegal and contrary to international law,” the Greek minister said. The Mediterranean country was the front line of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 when a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived, mostly via Turkey. The number of arrivals had fallen sharply since then, but in recent months, Greek authorities said they had stopped a significant number of people from entering. In May-July, Greece registered 4126 migrant arrivals, 113% more than the same period last year.

