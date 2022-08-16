Ukrainian city worries next to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant amid Russia’s warExBulletin



change the title Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images

NIKOPOL, Ukraine The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is a few miles across the river from this friendly, no-frills town of steel pipe factories in south-central Ukraine. Tamara Korolkova, a 70-year-old grandmother, can see the panorama of the factory on the horizon from the building where she has lived for decades.

She admired its symbolism of a powerful independent Ukraine.

Now she says she has nightmares about the plant exploding.

“We’re all scared all the time,” she says. “I’m old, I have diabetes. If something happens, I’ll only have time to lie on the floor and close my eyes.”

Russia seized the nuclear power plant in March. But in recent weeks, Russian forces have used the area around the plant to launch rocket and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Nikopol. Locals say these rockets are hitting private homes almost every day. They are also concerned that Russia could misfire the artillery and instead hit a reactor or nuclear storage facilities at the plant, causing a meltdown and radiation poisoning.

“Our biggest challenge is that we cannot predict what will happen tomorrow or even if there will be a tomorrow,” says Nikopol’s exhausted mayor, Oleksandr Sayuk. “We can’t figure out what Russia is trying to do there.”



change the title Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of arming the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. They say Russia has turned it into a de facto military base. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address posted online Saturday that Russia is using the plant to “blackmail our country and the entire free world.”

More than 40 countries have requested from Russia to withdraw its forces immediately from the plant. United States, European Union and head of the United Nations they want to create a demilitarized zone there.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has also called for a halt to attacks around the area and says he wants to lead a mission of experts to assess any damage to the facilities.

Sayuk, the mayor, hopes the UN and IAEA can intervene. Meanwhile, he says, locals are either fleeing the city or stocking up on potassium iodide pills to protect themselves from the radiation.

“The plant was run by professionals, people we knew,” says Natalia Horbolis, head of the executive committee of the Nikopol city council. “Now aliens have taken over, and we don’t know what they are doing and what it will lead to.”

Increased shelling has hit private homes almost every day, she says.

Dima Malichenko, 18, says he was sleeping in the hallway when a rocket tore through his family’s home, a house Malichenko’s father had built himself.



change the title Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Joanna Kakissis / NPR

“I sleep in the hallway so I can run down to our homemade bomb shelter when an air raid siren goes off,” he says. “But I slept right through the siren and then the wall blocked the bomb shelter. I ran outside and didn’t know what to do, so I huddled under a tree.”

He only got a few cuts and bruises.

His grandfather, 60-year-old Oleksandr Pylypenko, says about a dozen neighbors are now helping to rebuild the house. “I didn’t expect this,” Pylypenko says, choking up, “but these days such acts feel very Ukrainian.”



change the title Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Across town, a crew is demolishing a partially collapsed apartment building that was recently hit. And in another apartment block, residents repair windows and doors damaged by a rocket that left a large crater in the street outside.

Halia Vasileva, 70, sweeps broken glass from sidewalks and the street. “We’ll clean up after every strike,” she says with a sigh. “But we cannot clean up another Chernobyl.”

As Vasileva sweeps, 35-year-old Anna Yaroshek arrives to inspect the damage in her apartment. She says she and her husband rented a place a few miles from the city when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It was supposed to make us feel safer,” she says. “We don’t know what the consequences of nuclear accidents are.”



change the title Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Joanna Kakissis / NPR

Her father, Anatoliy, helped clean up nuclear waste after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. He suffered from various types of cancer for years until he died five years ago.

“This radiation has no mercy,” she says. “No pill can really protect us.”

Hanna Palamarenko contributed reporting from Nikopol, Ukraine.