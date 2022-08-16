Raila Odinga calls Kenyan election results invalid, calls for calm





Comment on this story Comment NAIROBI Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga declared the election results invalid and vowed to challenge them in court, ignoring calls for him to accept declared winner William Ruto. Ruto was named the winner of last week’s election by Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC), on Monday, an announcement marred by allegations of vote rigging and dissent among commission members over the close race. . The figures announced by Mr Chebukati are invalid and should be suppressed by a court, Odinga told a press conference. I want to congratulate our supporters who remained calm and kept the peace and I urge them to continue to do so. No one should take the law into their own hands. We are pursuing constitutional and legal channels and processes to invalidate the illegal and unconstitutional proclamation of Mr. Chebukatis, he added. Kenya’s electoral commission declared William Ruto the winner of the August 15 presidential election, but some senior officials denied the result. (Video: Reuters) His statement raises the specter of violence between his supporters and the winners, which has marred past elections. So far, apart from scattered protests, Kenya has been quiet in the wake of the results. It is a relief that Raila decided to go to court and asked his supporters to be calm and wait for the courts to rule, said Meron Elias, analyst for East and Southern Africa at the International Crisis Group. Despite the uncertainty, this is a reassuring decision. Odinga’s announcement could trigger a repeat of Kenya’s 2017 election result when his campaign challenged incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta to victory in the Supreme Court, which went on to declare that vote invalid. William Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential election in Kenya However, Kenyatta won the rerun after Odinga told his supporters not to vote, citing a lack of confidence in the electoral body. That period was marred by violent street protests and human rights violations. On Monday afternoon, as the country awaited election results, one of Odinga’s top election officials, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, said they had reports that the election system had been infiltrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials committed election violations. Minutes before the results were announced, four of Kenya’s seven election commissioners said they would not stand by them. At a press conference on Tuesday, they said the results were declared by the chairman before all commissioners had a chance to consult on the tables and objections presented by the parties. The issue we have is with the process, Commissioner Justus Nyangaya said shortly before Odinga’s press conference. If this is not determined by the commissioners, then it remains the duty, role and responsibility of only one person in the council room. Monday’s announcement of a victory for Ruto prompted nationwide celebrations from his supporters. In Ngong town, on the outskirts of Nairobi, motorists honked their horns and formed processions on the streets as they celebrated. Meanwhile, in Ruto’s hometown of Sugoi, people celebrated late. In the western Kenyan city of Kisumu, an Odinga support base, protesters briefly set tires on fire, blocking roads with stones before police dispersed them. Kenyans head to the polls in a hotly contested and closely watched election This is expected to be Odinga’s last attempt at the presidency. It was the 77-year-old’s fifth attempt at the top post. The most serious area of ​​electoral violence in the country came with Odinga’s 2007 defeat to Mwai Kibaki by a narrow margin, also amid allegations of vote rigging. Post-election violence left more than 1,000 dead and over 5,000 displaced. In Kibera, a slum in Nairobi considered an Odinga stronghold, crowds that had gathered in previous days to watch live broadcasts ahead of the results had dispersed. The announcement was disappointing; whatever Odinga says is what we will do, he is our leader. We trust his judgment on the way forward, said Job Owino, a supporter. Mercy Wanjiru, 30, a Mathare resident who was displaced during the 2007 post-election violence, said she was happy for Ruto’s victory and hoped Odinga would concede to avoid a repeat of the violence. We have a place to build, she said. Now is the time to heal and move on.

