



Explore JetBlue-Spirit deal to combine two competitors at Hartsfield-Jackson JetBlue-Spirit deal to combine two competitors at Hartsfield-Jackson Frontier last month lost its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines when Spirit decided to combine with JetBlue. When the cancellation of the Frontier-Spirit merger was announced in late July, Frontier released a statement saying it was disappointed but that it is well positioned to grow rapidly. He added that its ultra-low-cost model continues to provide the foundation for Frontiers’ growth strategy. With the new routes, Frontier will become the carrier with the second highest number of international routes from Atlanta. That’s because Delta dominates Hartsfield-Jackson and operates the majority of flights on dozens of international routes, while Southwest, the second-largest carrier here, no longer flies internationally from Atlanta. Explore Delta will resume flights to Cape Town, resume route to Tel Aviv Delta will resume flights to Cape Town, resume route to Tel Aviv Foreign carriers often operate only one or two routes from Atlanta to their main hubs. American and United are major global carriers, but they typically connect passengers through their hubs in other cities to reach international destinations. Frontier wants to grow further in Atlanta if it can make the gateways to do so, said Jake Filene, the airline’s senior vice president of customers. The carrier has two gates in concourse D and uses space at other shared-use gates at the airport. We would really like to get more wickets, Filene said. There is a lot of demand here in Atlanta. Explore JetBlue riders for the main gates at Hartsfield-Jackson JetBlue riders for the main gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Everyone wants more gates, said Jai Ferrell, chief commercial officer at Hartsfield-Jackson. She said the airport’s Concourse T expansion under construction will open several additional gates at the airport next year, to be shared among airlines that have requested more gate space. Limits new international routes from Atlanta Destination: start date, frequency Nassau, Bahamas: November 5, 1 time per week San Salvador, El Salvador: November 6, 2x/week Kingston, Jamaica: November 7, 2x/week San Jose, Costa Rica: November 17, 2 times / week Liberia, Costa Rica: December 17, 1x/week Source: Frontier

