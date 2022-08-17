FreeFlight Transport New TSOd Radar Altimeters





The FAA has issued the technical standard order (OST) certification of 5G tolerant FreeFlight Systems RA-5500 and RA-6500 Terrain Series Radar Altitudes. The RA-5500 is a single system, while the RA-6500 is for dual installations. “We have a significant backlog of orders from operators and OEMs, particularly the advanced air mobility segment,” said FreeFlight President Anthony Rios. “Now having the OST certification, we are ready to start shipping the products. This is good timing considering the accelerated deployment of 5G networks across the country, which continues to challenge flight safety.” In development since 2019, the Terrain Series radar rangefinders were designed to prevent interference from C-band 5G cellular telecommunications systems. The new radar rangefinders are available for airlines, business and general aviation, military aircraft and unmanned as well as rotary aircraft. Radar altimeters measure altitude up to 2,500 feet and have a service ceiling of 55,000 feet. According to FreeFlight, “The Terrain Series demonstrated that 5G interference rejection enables users to operate aircraft safely, even in close proximity to 5G cell towers.” Available to replace existing radar altimeters, the Terrain series includes Ethernet connectivity as well as an Arinc 552 analog interface, which allows integration with existing flight deck indicators and components. The RA-5500 and RA-6500 can be installed using the aircraft’s existing antenna, control heads and cables, but FreeFlight also offers RAD45 independent indicator.

