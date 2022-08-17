International education provides lessons for life

Recently married, Michelle and Andrew Norby traveled to Senegal to practice the teaching skills they learned at GCU.

Michelle Norby had never traveled overseas, but after spotting an appointment flier on campus about teaching international students, she became interested.

She had always wanted to do mission work and this would be a good start for a high school math major Grand Canyon University. she asked College of Education Dean of Dr. Meredith Critchfield for a recommendation.

Critchfield is enthusiastic about GCU students learning internationally and GCUs Global Canyon Educators, which works with international partnerships to place student teachers in English-speaking Christian schools.

I taught abroad in Kenya and it changed the course of my life, Critchfield said. When you teach in another country, you take away the wonderful teaching strategies you learn in your degree program and just focus on building relationships with the kids.

Norby took the job and found himself on the road to Senegal in West Africa.

I didn’t know Senegal was a country, she said. It was scary.

But the fear quickly faded after landing in Dakar.

It wasn’t the culture shock I was expecting, she said. It’s very community driven and random people are always helping you out. There, you can count on people to help you fix a flat tire. In America, we can be very individualistic.

She also grew in her faith, leaning on God for strength, she said, as she navigated the capital and made new friends in a new country as she began teaching students at the Dakar Academy.

The experience was so meaningful to him that the May 2021 GCU graduate is returning. She was scheduled to start Aug. 17 as a full-time math teacher at Dakar Academy. And she brought along her new husband, GCU student Andrew Norby, who will teach physical education at the school while he studies online.

She really wanted to go back to Africa after she finished her student teaching, returned to the US and took a job in public schools in Texas. After one semester, she concluded that students valued education in Senegal more, trying to do their best to be able to attend college.

In America, college is given to many children. It was hard to teach in America where kids don’t want to be there, she said. I always knew I wanted to come back. I love everything about it. I like the mission aspect. I like to teach in a Christian school.

Canyon Global Educators is a growing area at GCU. The new faculty leads Dr. Shawna Martino AND Amy Schwartz work with partner organizations, such as the Network of International Christian Schools (NICS), to help place students in schools in Senegal, Peru, Bolivia, Germany, Kosovo and Thailand, among others.

Several students have had the opportunity to go abroad each semester, and each student has returned inspired and forever changed by their experience, Schwartz said. Many of these students have received job offers to teach full-time at their international schools, and all of them have felt blessed by the opportunity.

Norby convinced her fiancé to fly to Senegal to see if he would like to live there, and he loved it. It’s the kind of place where colleagues invite you to experience their village on a weekend.

So, after their wedding in June, they moved to the country in July and enjoyed a trendy apartment, a bustling city and a modern campus. It is not the Africa she expected.

The school specializes in teaching children of missionaries and other international students.

Families that have to go out and serve in the jungle, we give their kids a good American education, said Norby, who will teach five math classes.

She recommends teaching international students if nothing else but to learn about the world and other cultures.

Critchfield says it can add relationship-building skills. A teacher can learn to communicate in new languages ​​or in other ways.

What is so special about teaching abroad is that it requires the teacher to develop the layers and understand the core of why we teach and that is to make a difference in a child’s life.

