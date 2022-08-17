



— Company founder Rob Donziger will remain a major investor and continue as CEO– –The investment builds on Crestview’s deep experience in the cable and telecommunications industries– ENGLEWOOD, Colo., August 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Crestview Partners (“Crestview”), a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant investment in Digicomm International (“Digicomm” or the “Company”), a Colorado– distributor and reseller of value-added broadband. Founded in 1993 by Rob Donziger, Digicomm provides equipment and services to the global broadband industry, specializing in the $2+ billion hybrid fiber-coaxial (“HFC”) market and a growing presence in the $4+ billion fiber market (“FTTx” ). The company provides mission-critical products on a turnkey basis and vendor-managed engineering services to multi-system operators (“MSOs”) and other telecommunications providers. “We are excited to have Crestview as our partner for this next phase in Digicomm’s growth and evolution,” said Rob Donziger, CEO of Digicomm. “Our focus on delivering industry-leading products and services in an efficient manner to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to having the additional scale and operational resources needed to further drive these efforts. We are proud of the results we have accomplished over the past 28+ years, and I believe Crestview’s investment will enable us to build meaningfully as we plan for the future.” Brian CassidyCo-President and Chief Media Officer at Crestview, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Rob Donziger and Digicomm’s talented management team. We believe Crestview can support Digicomm’s growth through organic investments and M&A to expand the breadth of the Company’s product and service offerings as it continues to serve as a value-added partner to its customers in emerging broadband industries. broad and communication.” Crestview’s previous investments in the cable and telecommunications sectors include Congruex, WOW!, Charter Communications, Insight Communications, Interoute Communications and OneLink Communications. As part of the transaction, John Schanzformer network chief at Comcast Cable, will join the board along with Rob DonzigerAND Brian Cassidy AND Ben Rhyne from Crestview. Digicomm was advised by Moelis & Company LLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP. Crestview was advised by BofA Securities Inc., Barclays and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. About Digicomm Founded in 1993, Digicomm is a leading distributor and reseller in the value-added broadband industry, and a key strategic partner to its customers, helping them keep up with the rigorous demands of their plant operations. broadband. Digicomm’s inventory consists of core distributed products targeting the everyday, upgrade and new build needs of its customers, proprietary products and an extensive library of hard-to-find specialty components. Digicomm has its main distribution center (250,000+ square feet) at Denver, Colorado area, which also serves as the headquarters of the Company. For more information, please visit www.digicomm.com. About Crestview Partners Founded in 2004, Crestview Partners is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is located in New York and manages funds with approx 10 billion dollars of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinct backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the firm’s specialty areas: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com. Contacts: For Digicomm:

Mary Jones

Digicomm International

303-799-3444

[email protected] For Crestview:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

CNC machine

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]/ [email protected] SOURCE Crestview Partners and Digicomm International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crestview-partners-makes-strategic-investment-in-digicomm-international-a-global-value-added-broadband-distributor-301606239.html

