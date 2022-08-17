GISI and Hill International announce strategic merger

ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (RENTAL) and Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) today announced that their boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement to combine the diversified construction management companies, setting the stage for increased competition and accelerated organic growth in the global free infrastructure consulting markets. . The all-cash transaction does not include a financing contingency, has the unanimous support of Hill’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending regulatory review.

Hill International is the largest independent project management and construction management firm serving the global infrastructure markets, said GISI President, CEO and Board Director Rick Newman. Growing this segment of the GISI consulting platform has been a strategic priority since our inception in 2016. The addition of Hill Internationals to the GISI family of companies enables us to expand our value proposition to more clients, employees, our shareholders and our communities. which we serve.

UBS Investment Bank was the sole financial advisor to GISI on the Hill transaction, Cooley LLP was the legal advisor. Hill was assisted in the transaction by financial advisor Houlihan Lokey and legal counsel Duane Morris LLC.

CEO of Hill International Raouf Ghali said of the decision to join GISI: Since our founding in 1976, Hill has grown into a leading industry, program, project and construction management company. By joining the GISI family of companies, Hill will be well positioned to continue to take advantage of the opportunities the industry offers while enhancing the quality of service to our clients thanks to GISI’s focus on long-term success.

As with our previous mergers, GISI will work to preserve the Hill brand and legacy because of the value that Raouf Ghali and his team have created over the years, Newman said. Although Hill International shares will no longer be publicly traded when this transaction closes, Hill management and employees will be offered participation in GISI’s special employee ownership program where legally permitted. We believe that the employee stock ownership program is a key element of GISI’s success; our employees act like owners because they are owners. GISI is a corporate enterprise with shared responsibility and reward.

About GISI

GISI provides the resources its partner firms can look to to gain the competitive edge for success. Today, GISI is the largest privately owned construction manager in the commercial, industrial and healthcare building market, and a leading project/construction manager in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors. Through the dedicated efforts of our more than 8,500 employees, we generate annual revenues of approximately US$11 billion and enjoy project backlog of more than US$22 billion. Our employee shareholders are invested in contributing to and benefiting from our continued growth and strong results as we bring our unique value proposition to our customers and communities in more than 90 countries. Learn more at www.GISI.com.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, construction claims, dispute resolution, consulting, facilities management and other consulting services for clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Additional information about the transaction and where to find it

Forward-looking statements

