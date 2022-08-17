Navistar introduces a new integrated global engine





Developed over five years in collaboration with TRATON GROUP, International The S13 Integrated Powertrain has been revealed in the North American market LAS VEGAS, August 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –Navitar continues its commitment to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility with the introduction of the InternationalS13 Integrated power supply. Navistar unveiled the S13 Integrated Powertrain during an exclusive live event held for dealers, customers and industry press at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Navistar unveiled the S13 International Integrated System during an exclusive live event in Las Vegas. Tweet this

Developed over five years through global collaboration with the TRATON GROUP, the S13 Integrated Powertrain will deliver superior operating economy, excellent performance and simplicity and serviceability to the North American commercial vehicle market. “The International S13 Integrated Powertrain sets an industry standard for efficiency, profitability and durability,” said Mathias Carlbaum, chief executive. “Not only is it the most efficient engine we’ve ever produced, it’s also a huge milestone in our journey towards zero-emissions transport.” of S13 Integrated power supply features a clean sheetmetal design with the engine, transmission and front handling developed and integrated simultaneously, ensuring maximum efficiency without compromising performance. Compared to the first generation internationals Specified A26 engine with Eaton Endurant HD 12-speed automated transmission, integrated S13 engine is the lightest weight engine on the market. With the same comparison when specified with updated International LT Aerodynamics series package, the S13 Integrated offers up to a 15% gain in fuel efficiency. It also provides improved reliability and durability, marking a step in progress towards carbon neutral transport. The integrated power S13 was designed using a modular system approach. Modular systems allow mass customization of wide variant offerings and ensure a long-term competitive advantage. This equates to faster time to market and lower production costs. TRATON GROUP’s modular system enables efficient cross-brand development and manufacturing, while still allowing for regional fit and validation of the S13 integrated powertrain for the North American market. This is the first group demonstration of a modular solution. “The integrated S13 powertrain is the catalyst for us to offer a simple and comprehensive ownership solution,” said Gran Nyberg, executive vice president, Commercial Operations. “Our new optimized powertrain paired with a comprehensive ownership solution has an expected product life with excellent residual value, truly resetting the standard for total operating economy in our industry.” This comprehensive proprietary solution includes integrated dealer software, integrated service products, repair maintenance contracts and other solutions available for Internationalvehicles equipped with the new S13 integrated powertrain, ultimately allowing fleets to focus on their core businesses. The S13 integrated engine will be manufactured at Navistar’s Huntsville Power Plant in Huntsville, Ala. For more information and to access a live recording of the event to introduce the S13 Integrated Powertrain, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/shift. For additional media resources, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/media/S13. About Navistar Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, rethinking how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams, and find solutions where others don’t. do. Based on Lisle, IllinoisNavistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates manufacture International branded commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all OnCommand products Advanced connectivity and Fleetrite servicesRESTARTED and Diamond Advantage aftermarket parts brand and includes a Brazilian engine and generator manufacturer, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is a member of TRATON SE, a global champion of the trucking and transportation services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navitar.com. All brands are trademarks of their respective owners. SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

