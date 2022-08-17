INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TWO VILLAS





SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (ILA or the Company), an international investment and land development firm, announces that it has closed on the first 2 villas and begun construction at Plaza Bajamar. The company has accepted a $5,000 deposit for each Merlot villa, followed by a 20% down payment within 30 days (about 4½ weeks) and the balance paid for construction to completion. Unit 5A for $239,000 and Unit 3A for $229,000 have met their 20% down payment obligation to begin construction. Construction begins! The Plaza Bajamar Community is an 80-unit development located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is an expertly planned, well maintained, gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean. We invite you to watch our video of the beautiful Baja Mar resort. Project Overview: Phase I will include twenty-two Merlot 1,150 square foot, single family homes featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each home includes two master bedroom suites, one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as views of the fairway and ocean from a rooftop terrace. Merlot Villas will come with the installation of solar packages in mind. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, wellness and fitness center, and available office space. Pricing for this floor plan starts at $239,000 with a variety of financing and payment options to simplify your process and take advantage of your dream home. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/ . To speak with a sales representative and schedule an appointment to tour the community, contact Mariana Castro at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056. About International Land Alliance, Inc.: International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international investment and land development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using advanced building technology and technology applications to meet these goals. The company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance of Southern California. The company serves its shareholders by devoting significant time and resources to researching the best available sites and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties that offer a variety of investment and lifestyle opportunities. Please visit: www.ila.company Safe Harbor Statement The press release may include certain statements that are not statements of historical fact, but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include descriptions of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology, such as may, expects, believes, anticipates, intends, projects or terms similar, variations of such conditions or negative such conditions. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based on various assumptions made by and expectations of our management that were reasonable when made but may turn out to be incorrect. Such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and to assumptions about future business decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and may differ from certain results projected herein. CONTACT: International Land Alliance, Inc.

Jason Sunstein

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 661-4811

