Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in Shenzhen, says economic recovery at ‘most difficult point’

On Tuesday, Li made a surprise appearance in Shenzhen, the country’s technology hub, and met with top officials from six major economic provinces, urging them to increase support for domestic businesses and open up to more trade and investment. external.

“Currently, we are at the most difficult point of economic stabilization,” Li said at the meeting, according to a Xinhua article posted on the central government website. “We must cement the economic recovery with a sense of urgency as time waits for no man.”

The six provinces are the “pillars” of China’s economic growth and should “boldly take the lead and play a key role in stabilizing the economy.” Li told officials.

The provinces he was referring to Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan account for 45% of China’s GDP and 40% of the country’s employment, according to Li. Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, is China’s most important export center and manufacturing powerhouse, with a provincial GDP of $1.9 trillion. The appeal came just days after officials in Sichuan, a major center for lithium mining and electronics manufacturing, ordered factories across the province to shut down for a week to preserve dwindling power supplies for residential users. It also follows evidence that the wider economy was already starting to lose steam again in July, after picking up pace when Covid restrictions were eased in June. Retail sales rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, slowing from June’s 3.1% rise, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on Monday. Industrial production rose 3.8% in July from a year earlier, down from a 3.9% increase in June. Unemployment for 16- to 24-year-olds rose to a new record high of 19.9%, up from 19.3% in June. Property investment by developers shrank 6.4% in the first seven months of this year and new home prices in 70 major cities fell for an 11th straight month in July. Analysts widely attribute the broad weakness to renewed Covid lockdowns in many cities and a deepening property slump in the country. China is also suffering its worst heat wave in six decades, which has caused an energy crisis and forced the shutdown of Sichuan. Extreme heat and drought have also damaged crops in many key agricultural areas and pushed up vegetable prices. At Tuesday’s meeting, Li urged six key economic provinces to increase policy support for businesses in their regions and ensure smooth supply chains. He also asked them to provide jobs for rural migrant workers and boost consumption demand among the local population, especially for big ticket items like cars and housing.

