Scotland becomes first country to offer free tampons and pads, officials say





Period products are seen in a Scottish supermarket in 2020, when Scotland’s parliament first passed legislation to make such products available for free. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images Period products, including tampons and sanitary napkins, are now free in Scotland for anyone who needs them. From this week, menstrual products will be available in places like pharmacies and community centres, thanks to legislation passed by the Scottish parliament in 2020. “Ensuring access to period products free of charge is essential to equality and dignity and removes financial barriers to accessing them.” Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said in a statementcalling the move “more important than ever” in an era of rising living costs. “Proud of what we’ve achieved in Scotland. We’re the first, but we won’t be the last.” said Scottish MP Monica Lennonwhich began publishing the proposal in 2016. In recent years, awareness has grown about how access to period products can impact education and economic stability for people who need them. Scotland is the first country to offer free period products nationally. Others, including New Zealand and Kenya, distribute free products to public schools. In the US, a pack of tampons or menstrual pads costs about $7 to $10 for a supply that can last a month or two. (Other products are designed to be reused, such as menstrual underwear or menstrual cups, and have a higher initial cost.) Supply chain disruptions have affected availability and increased costs. According to a recent study from George Mason University. And those who regularly struggled to cope were more likely to experience depression, the researchers found. Women who struggle to afford the basics may choose to skip the cost of a box of tampons, turning to toilet paper or socks. A survey of low-income women in St published in 2019 found that nearly half reported having to choose between food and menstrual products at some point during the year. Assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC generally do not cover the cost of period products. Research has shown that lack of access to period products can cause women and girls to miss school or work. “Imagine trying to do a math test being so scared you’re going to have an accident,” said Dr Shelby Davies at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. speaking in an interview with NPR last year. “How do you focus on that?” Toilet paper and soap are provided free in public restrooms, advocates say, so why not use the periodicals? In the US, several states have passed legislation requiring K-12 public schools to offer period products at no cost, including New York, Virginia and Oregon. About a dozen states have exempted period products from sales tax. At the federal level, New York Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat, passed the legislation last year that would require Medicaid to cover period products, along with providing grants and other assistance to improve access to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, federal public buildings and correctional facilities. The bill remains in committee. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

