London will face water restrictions from next week, Thames Water says

A man walks in Greenwich Park, London, on August 14, 2022. On August 17, Thames Water said a temporary shutdown covering London and the Thames Valley will begin next week.

LONDON Britain’s Thames Water said on Wednesday that a temporary shutdown covering London and the Thames Valley will begin next week, citing “unprecedented weather conditions”. The ban is set to take effect from August 24. “Domestic customers should not use hoses for cleaning cars, watering gardens or grounds, filling paddling pools and swimming pools and cleaning windows,” the society said. Explaining its decision, the company, one of several in England and Wales to announce water usage limits in recent weeks, said this summer’s extreme temperatures and heatwave had resulted in higher demand for water in more than 25 years. The driest July since 1885, the hottest temperatures on record and the River Thames reaching its lowest level since 2005 have led to a drop in reservoir levels in the Thames Valley and London.

TUB does not apply to businesses, although Thames Water said it was asking those within its area to “be drought aware and use water wisely”. This could include companies turning off water fixtures on their premises and not washing their vehicles, he suggested. “Implementing a temporary ban on use for our customers has been a very difficult decision to make and one that we have not taken lightly,” said Sarah Bentley, CEO of Thames Water. “After months of below-average rainfall and recent extreme temperatures in July and August, water resources in our region are depleted,” Bentley added. The announcement of the ban comes at a time when many water companies are facing criticism over leaks from their pipes. For its part, Thames Water said it had teams focused on finding and fixing more than 1,100 leaks a week. When it comes to enforcing the ban, the firm said it hoped and expected customers to continue to use water wisely. “If we become aware of customers who are ignoring the restrictions, we will contact them to make sure they are aware of the rules and how to use water responsibly and wisely,” he added. “There are criminal offenses for those who repeatedly ignore requests to comply with the ban.”

Heat and drought

Last monthUK temperatures soar, with highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded for the first time ever. On 12 August, the UK Environment Agency announced that parts of England had moved into drought status. “In drought-affected areas, the public and businesses need to be very aware of the pressures on water resources and use water wisely,” authorities said. They added that the government expects water firms to “act to reduce leaks and fix leaking pipes as soon as possible and take wider action alongside government policy”. The UK is not alone when it comes to drought-related issues. On July 18, the European Commission’s Joint Research Center published a report examining the drought in Europe. The severe drought that has affected several regions of Europe since the beginning of the year continues to expand and worsen,” the statement said. “The dry conditions are associated with a widespread and persistent lack of rainfall combined with early heat waves in May and June.”

