COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa as indicators drop
Recent developments:
- Ottawa recorded three new deaths from COVID-19 over the past four days.
While many of the leading indicators of COVID-19 levels in Ottawa have dropped, public health officials say levels remain high in the community.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says the local vaccination rate for children under five is among the highest in the province.
Earlier this month, the province’s chief medical officer said Ontario’s seventh wave of COVID-19 had peaked.
Health officials say the current wave, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant of the coronavirus, is again straining a health care system already crippled by staff shortages.
Two Ottawa-area hospitals had to close their emergency departments earlier this month.
OPH is asking residents to limit contact and consider wearing masks in crowded outdoor areas as well as indoors, and is asking businesses to consider reinstating policies such as mandatory masks.
POSTPONEMENT of COVID-19 – AUGUST 11, 2022
While our indicators are indeed showing a decline, the levels of COVID-19 in our community are still high.
Please watch this week’s video and read the tweets below for more information. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/YXIYtegDep
Latest Ottawa Update
Wastewater
The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa’s wastewater remains high. Itroza for more than a month starting in early June, but has been falling since early August.
hospital
Nineteen Ottawa residents have been admitted to a city hospital with COVID-19, according to the latest OPH update. Two of those patients are in intensive care.
According to the PRBO, hospitalizations are moderate and declining, but they are not the only factor straining health care resources.
The above hospitalization figures do not include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who subsequently test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for ongoing complications with COVID-19, and those transferred from other health facilities.
Tests, outbreaks and cases
Testing strategies vary under the Omicron variant, meaning many cases of COVID-19 are not reflected in the current count. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in healthcare settings.
The positivity rate of the Ottawa test stands at around 15 percent.
There are currently 45 active outbreaks of COVID in Ottawa. These include two new outbreaks recorded in the last four days.
OPH reported 237 more cases and three new deaths over the past four days.
A total of 862 Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died: 381 in 2020, 229 in 2021 and 252 so far this year.
Vaccine
As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents aged five and over had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent had at least two.
Sixty-four percent of Ottawans age 12 and older had at least three doses and 20 percent had four doses.
Throughout the region
INLeeds, Grenville and Lanark Counties (LGL)., sewage levels rose in Brockville and Kemptville for most of July, but have started to drop somewhat. They are a fixture in Smiths Falls and beyondKingston area.
Western Quebec is reporting 95 COVID hospitalizations. Three of them are in intensive care.
Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting 30 COVID hospitalizations, including two patients in intensive care.
This regional total does notinclude Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPE)., which has a different counting method. His 20 hospitalizations are a slight increase and one patient is in intensive care.
Of the seven local health authorities, three have had more deaths this year than in 2020 or 2021 HPE, Kingston area and Renfrew County. All six in eastern Ontario have more in 2022 than 2021.
Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of residents aged five and over have received at least two doses of vaccines and between 59 and 71 per cent of adults have had at least three doses.
The total number of doses of vaccines given to local residents has exceeded 5.6 million.
