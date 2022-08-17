The shallow Rhine has a devastating effect on commercial trafficExBulletin

A hot and dry summer has made parts of one of Europe’s most important waterways, the Rhine River, too shallow for fully loaded ships to pass.

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

A hot, dry summer in Europe has made parts of the Rhine too shallow for many cargo ships. The Rhine is the most important river in Western Europe. It passes through a German industrial region, among other things, and more than 300 million tons of goods are supposed to move in its waters every year. NPR’s Rob Schmitz has been walking the banks of the Rhine. Hey there, Rob.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: What do you think?

SCHMITZ: Well, yesterday I visited the city of Koblenz, which is about the middle of the Rhine. And normally at this time of year, the river there is between 10 and 20 meters deep at its deepest point. Today, at its deepest point, it is only about five meters deep.

INSKEEP: Wow.

SCHMITZ: So if you’re taller than maybe 5-7 or so, you can walk in the middle of one of Europe’s biggest rivers and it’s shallow enough to stand up at its deepest point. I stood on the river bank with a scientist for the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine, Adrian Schmid-Breton, and he said in a normal year, we would see all kinds of goods being carried along the river.

ADRIAN SCHMID-BRETON: Minerals and steel and oil and gas. And there they are, carrying so many containers from the sea, from Rotterdam. So it is the most important shipping lane in Europe. Eight hundred kilometers, from Switzerland to the North Sea in the Netherlands, is navigable – normally navigable. But nowadays it is not like that.

INSKEEP: Rob, I just have to ask. You are quite a tall boy. Did you try to go to the middle of the river to test the depth?

SCHMITZ: (Laughter) I didn’t.

INSKEEP: OK, that’s good. This is good. You don’t have to do participatory journalism. But it is only five meters deep. I think the shuttle should be close to a stop.

SCHMITZ: Yes, one would think. But actually, Steve, the boat traffic was busier than ever yesterday. And that’s because all the companies that have to transport their goods – whether it’s coal, gas, oil or grain – they’ve been forced to fill more ships with less product in order to give the ships enough clearance in order to so you don’t run into places like Koblenz. So this means that incredibly, there is now more ship traffic, but each ship carries about one fifth of the goods they normally carry.

INSKEEP: Oh, one fifth. Does this mean there is a limit to how far people can stretch things?

SCHMITZ: Yes, there definitely is. Ships can only carry so much when the river is so low. So goods that don’t fit on a ship are now being transported over land by truck or train. However, none of these modes of transport can carry what a barge can carry. So, for example, it takes 40 trucks to transport one bushel (ph) of grain. So that means the cost of all these goods, Steve, is going up very quickly. And in this era of rapid inflation, it will be worse for this part of Europe. A British economic firm estimates that low water levels in the Rhine will equate to 0.2 percentage points of reduced economic growth for Germany for the rest of the year.

INSKEEP: Wow. What does low water mean for ecology?

SCHMITZ: Yes, biologists have been trying to reintroduce Atlantic salmon to the Rhine River. So this situation is terrible for them as they swim upstream to spawn. They have to do it in less water, in warmer water, and there’s less space for them as they fight big ships. Scientists say this year’s water levels occur on average once every 20 years. The problem is, the last time this happened was 2018, just four years ago. So this is another problem. Scientists I spoke to told me they are reevaluating how they measure this because it’s becoming clear that these climate extremes — whether they’re floods or droughts — are happening more often.

INSKEEP: Any chance of rain?

SCHMITZ: Yeah, rain is actually in the forecast this week, and that will certainly help. But scientists I spoke to say the region will need about three weeks of continuous, heavy rain over the next two months for the Rhine to return to a normal level. And unfortunately, that’s not in the cards. The long-term forecast for the region is pretty dry as it heads into what is usually the driest season for the river.

INSKEEPExBulletin’s Rob Schmitz is in Cologne, Germany. Thank you very much.

SCHMITZ: Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permission pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.