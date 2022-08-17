China is planting clouds to replenish the shrinking Yangtze River





Some regions on the Yangtze have launched weather modification programs, but with very thin cloud cover, operations in some parts of the drought-ravaged river basin have remained on standby.

The Ministry of Water Resources said in a statement on Wednesday that the drought across the Yangtze River basin was “adversely affecting the drinking water security of rural people and livestock, as well as crop growth”.

On Wednesday, central China’s Hubei province became the latest to announce it would plant clouds, using silver iodide rods to induce rainfall.

Silver iodide rods, which are usually the size of cigarettes, are dropped into existing clouds to help form ice crystals. The crystals then help the cloud produce more rain, making the moisture content heavier and more likely to be released.

Cloud seeding has been in practice since the 1940s and China has the largest program in the world. He used seeding before the 2008 Beijing Olympics to ensure dry weather for the event, and the technique can also be used to induce snowfall or mitigate hail. At least 4.2 million people in Hubei have been affected by a severe drought since June, the Hubei Provincial Emergency Management Department said on Tuesday. More than 150,000 people there have difficulty accessing drinking water, and about 400,000 hectares of crops have been damaged due to high temperatures and drought. The Yangtze is just one of many rivers and lakes across the Northern Hemisphere that are drying up and shrinking amid relentless heat and scant rainfall, including Lake Mead in the US and the Rhine River in Germany. These extreme weather conditions have been compounded by the man-made climate crisis fueled by the burning of fossil fuels. Communities often rely on these bodies of water for economic activity, and governments must step in with adaptation measures and relief funds, costing large sums of money. China is disbursing such funds and developing new sources of supply to deal with impacts on crops and livestock. Some cattle have been temporarily moved to other regions, the Finance Ministry said earlier this week, adding that it would release 300 million yuan ($44.30 million) in disaster relief. To increase supplies downstream, the Three Gorges Dam, China’s largest hydropower project, will also increase water discharges by 500 million cubic meters over the next 10 days, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Tuesday. The heat also forced authorities in the southwestern province of Sichuan – home to about 84 million people and a major manufacturing hub – to order all factories to close for six days this week to ease power shortages. The ‘longest’ and ‘strongest’ heat wave on record China issued the highest red heat alert for at least 138 cities and counties across the country on Wednesday, and another 373 were placed under the second-highest orange alert, the Meteorological Administration said. As of Monday, China’s heat wave had lasted 64 days, making it the longest in more than six decades since full records began in 1961, the National Climate Center said in a statement. He also said it was the “strongest” on record and warned it could get worse in the coming days. The heat wave this time is prolonged, wide in scope and strong in the extreme,” the statement said. “Taking all the signs together, the heat wave in China will continue and its intensity will increase.” The heat wave also recorded the highest number of counties and cities exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) since records began, according to the statement. The number of meteorological stations recording temperatures of 40 and above has reached 262, also the highest. Eight have reached a temperature of 44C. Persistent high temperatures are forecast to continue in the Sichuan Basin and large parts of central China until August 26. A “special case” of high pressure from the western Pacific subtropical high, which stretches across much of Asia, is likely to be the cause of the extreme heat, said Cai Wenju, a climate researcher with CSIRO, the national institute of Australian research.

CNN’s Larry Register, Angela Dewan and Laura Ai contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/17/asia/china-heat-drought-climate-yangtze-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos